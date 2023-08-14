Travelers Swear These Linen Trousers Are the ‘Most Comfortable Pants You’ll Own’ — and They’re on Sale

Grab these palazzo pants for just $30 at Amazon right now.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Trends will come and go, but there are some styles that are destined to be timeless. One such piece? Linen pants. Not only are they breathable and incredibly lightweight, but they're also effortlessly stylish while being able to be dressed up or down depending on your plans for the day.

If you’re looking to take your vacation wardrobe to the next level starting with your airport outfit, look no further than the Anrabess Linen Palazzo Pants which are currently on sale at Amazon for just $30 with a special on-site coupon. Finally, gone are the days of choosing between a cute outfit and a comfortable flight. 

Amazon ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

These flowing pants are well-suited for the beach, a dinner out on the town, or even a long day of travel, so you can do away with unforgiving denim while still looking stylish on your vacation. Made of a rayon and linen blend, these effortlessly cool trousers are designed to be breathable and airy, featuring an elastic waistband that will never dig in or cut off circulation, no matter how long you’re sitting for. 

Two deep pockets will hold your phone, wallet, and keys if you opt to venture out without a purse, and the mid-rise fit is flattering on a wide range of body types. The pants are even available in 18 stunning neutral shades from brick red to deep green, so you’ll have no trouble matching them with your favorite articles of clothing in your existing travel wardrobe. Not to mention, they come in sizes ranging from S to XXL for your perfect fit. 

Amazon ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Shoppers have taken to this stylish pair of pants due to the versatility in which they can be styled, as well as the undeniable comfort they provide. One customer noted that they picked up the trousers for vacation, and “wore them on two, four hour flights,” adding that they “held up great in terms of form and fit.” In fact, they went as far as to say that “these pants are the most comfortable pants you’ll own.”

Another shopper was also enamored with the breathable material and fit of these pants, revealing that they found them to be “beautiful, lightweight, flowy, comfortable, and wonderful.” They’ve even loved the pants so much that they’ve already “bought a second pair,” and are “looking at a third.” Even better, it took only five minutes of wear to receive their “first compliment” on these luxe linen trousers. And yet another customer confirmed that these are the “perfect summer pants,” as you can “style them up or style them down,” and the “linen material is good quality.”

Amazon ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Summer may be inching towards a close, but linen palazzo pants will continue to be a travel staple well into the fall. Right now, you can grab the shopper-loved Anrabess Linen Palazzo Pants on sale at Amazon for just $30 with a special on-site coupon so you can officially banish your stiff denim to the back of your closet when packing for vacation. 

In the market to completely revamp your travel wardrobe? Keep reading to find more flowy palazzo pants on sale at Amazon.

More Flowy Pants on Sale at Amazon 

SySea Women’s High-Waisted Pants

Amazon SySea High Waisted Leopard Print Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Ododos Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants

Amazon ODODOS Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants

Amazon

Eteviolet Boho High-Waisted Pants

Amazon Eteviolet Boho High Waisted Pants

Amazon

Vansha Summer High-Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon Vansha High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Backpack One-off + Flight Attendant quotes tout
Amazon’s No. 1 Carry-on Travel Backpack Has a Sky-high Rating From Flight Attendants — and It’s Only $36
Oprah-Loved Phone Purse One-off Tout
This Oprah-loved $40 Crossbody Phone Purse Keeps Selling Out — but It's Thankfully Back in Stock at Amazon
Hey Dudes Review Tout
These Memory Foam Linen Slip-on Shoes Are Pain-free — Even After Wearing Them for 13+ Hours Out of the Box
Related Articles
Hey Dudes Review Tout
These Memory Foam Linen Slip-on Shoes Are Pain-free — Even After Wearing Them for 13+ Hours Out of the Box
Amazon Trendy Queen Tracksuits Summer 2 Piece Outfit Tout
I’ve Worn This Comfy, Flattering $33 Linen Shorts Set More Than Anything Else in My Closet This Summer
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Amazon Just Announced Another Prime Day Is Coming This Fall — and Hundreds of Items are Already Deeply Discounted
Take it From a Travel Writer Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These 16 Items Never Leave My Suitcase — Prices Start at $4
Oprah-Loved Phone Purse One-off Tout
This Oprah-loved $40 Crossbody Phone Purse Keeps Selling Out — but It's Thankfully Back in Stock at Amazon
Roundup: Best Member Deals Tout
Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 72% Off Travel Clothing, Suitcases, and More for Prime Members
Roundup: Amazon's Best New Fashion Arrivals This Month Under $50 Tout
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips
Beis Lookalike One-off Tout
We Found the ‘Best Travel Bag Ever’ at Amazon for Just $50 — and It’s a Great ‘Béis Alternative’
Some of the best Fashion Items Under $50 on a pink to yellow gradiant.
12 Flowy Linen Pieces That Will Make End-of-summer Travel a Breeze — From Just $22
Cariuma Peanuts Collection tout
This Ultra-comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a New Collection That’s Perfect for ‘Peanuts’ Fans
One-Off: Cool, Lightweight Bra tout
Shoppers Swear This Breathable Bra Is ‘So Comfortable’ You ‘Forget’ You Have It on — and It’s 65% Off
Amazon Tennis Skirts on Sale Tout
Shoppers Love This Perfect-fitting Tennis Skirt From Amazon — and It’s Only $30 Today
Bluetooth Eye Mask Tout
This Eye Mask Has Built-in Headphones so You Can Sleep 'Like a Baby' on Flights — and It's Only $23
Farm Rio End-of-Summer Sale tout
Farm Rio Is Having a Blowout Summer Sale — Dresses, Skirts, and More Are Up to 50% Off
Shoppers Are Loving Amazon's Newest Two-Piece Tout
Amazon Just Dropped the 'Perfect Travel Outfit' of the Season — and I'm Adding It to My Cart
One-Off: Comfortable Under Armour Sneakers tout
These 'Unbelievably Comfortable,' Nurse-loved Sneakers Are 'Sleek Enough for Everyday Wear' — and Just $49 Now