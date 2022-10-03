Sweater weather is upon us, and of course, you can’t fully celebrate unless you’ve got a cozy knit pullover of your own. If your fall travel wardrobe needs refreshing, there’s an Amazon sweater that shoppers and travelers say deserves a spot in your rotation. Meet the Anrabess Crewneck Sweater, an oversized, ribbed option that has earned praise from thousands of reviewers.

And right now is the perfect time to add it to cart since it’s currently up to 42 percent off, a discount that brings its $60 price tag down to just $35. The Anrabess Crewneck Sweater comes in sizes XS to XL and 31 fall-friendly colors, including color-blocked styles and statement-making prints to add fun flair to your favorite jeans, joggers, leggings, skirts, and pants.

Thanks to its oversized fit and soft knit construction, the Anrabess Crewneck Sweater makes a super comfortable choice for lounging around or casual travel activities (think: long flights, taking in the sights, enjoying lunch alfresco, and more). But, it can easily be dressed up with a French tuck, accessorizing it with your favorite jewelry, or pairing it with a skirt.

For added snuggliness, the pullover sweater has batwing sleeves and form-fitting cuffs to keep cold winter air at bay. And don’t worry, the sides of the sweater have tiny slits so you still have full mobility and it won’t feel too tight around your waist. This combined with the sweater’s raw sewn seams on the sleeves give the classic-looking crewneck an edgy and unique feel.

“I absolutely love this sweater,” raved an Amazon shopper in their review. ‘It feels so soft and it’s beautiful and well-made.” Another customer went as far as to say that “everybody needs this sweater,” highlighting that it “fits well and is extremely soft.” A traveler chimed in, adding, “This sweater is my new travel uniform and fall staple.”

According to a reviewer that was “influenced by someone on TikTok” to give the Anrabess Crewneck Sweater a try, they “already know it will be my favorite sweater for the rest of the year.” In fact, one buyer said it’s “one of my favorite Amazon finds to date” and shared that it’s a great dupe for name-brand knit sweaters and tunics that are almost triple its price tag.

Speaking to its warmth, a shopper highlighted that the pullover sweater is “thick enough for fall weather without any jacket, or keep you cozy enough for winter.” Another reviewer commented that it’s “so cozy, so warm,” and “very thick. I love that it covers my bottom, so that I can wear it with leggings.”

And, when describing the fit, an Amazon customer mentioned that the Anrabess Crewneck Sweater is “roomy without looking oversized or sloppy.” Their review was followed by another buyer that said the “side slits are cute and flattering” and a shopper that was happy to report that they “love how the sleeves near the wrist are tighter, but you still get the flowy sleeves up higher.”

Be prepared for coziness overload with the Anrabess Crewneck Sweater. Get one while it’s on sale for up to 42 percent off at Amazon, and definitely feel free to stock up on multiple colors ahead of your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35.

