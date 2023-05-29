Shoppers Say Amazon's No. 1 Best-selling Sundress Is Super Comfy and Perfect for Travel — and It's Only $31

Summer fashion can be marked by easy, breezy materials that are lightweight and effortlessly comfy. Incidentally, a great travel outfit can be described the same way. So, when we found the sundress that Amazon shoppers have dubbed the “perfect dress to travel in,” we couldn’t help but take notice — especially since it’s on sale for Memorial Day Weekend.

If you’ve been searching for an easy way to look cool and collected as you embark on your next vacation, there’s one dress that’s a must-have addition to your wardrobe: the Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress. Whether you have a beach outing on the horizon or are packing up for an international excursion, this relaxed sundress is prepared to outfit you for maximum comfort while turning heads everywhere you go.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $53)

This best-selling sundress is one of the most versatile pieces you could throw into your suitcase for summertime travels, functioning as both a stand-alone outfit as well as a stylish bathing suit cover up. The lightweight dress is made with a breathable rayon, polyester, and spandex blend which provides a flowing, airy feel, and a tasteful slit at the leg of the dress allows you to move without feeling restricted on sightseeing days and evenings out on the town.

Due to the basic nature of the style, this maxi is easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion, so if your goal for the summer is to travel light, this is one piece that can be worn in a multitude of different ways throughout your vacation. It even comes in 38 stunning colors and patterns, with sizes ranging from small to XXL — and has pockets. The classic silhouette and packable nature of this dress has also earned it more than 13,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, cementing its status as an essential travel outfit.

To that point, one shopper dubbed this flowing sundress the “perfect dress to travel in,” adding that it “packs well because it is only one piece and not bulky.” In fact, they admitted that they loved the dress so much they even bought it in two colors, calling it “super flattering” and “great for comfort at work and cool for hot days.” Another customer confirmed that the dress travels well because the “fabric doesn’t wrinkle,” adding that the material is “very lightweight” and “perfect for summer.”

Meanwhile, one shopper noted that the flowing dress is “very versatile,” sharing that it “can be worn on the beach,” while they also “dress [it] up with jewelry for date night.” And even pregnant customers have raved about this piece, with one person admitting that they “bought one as a maternity dress” and it was “so breezy and flattering” that they “bought two more.”

The summertime calls for loose-fitting, breathable clothing that allow you to travel in comfort and actually enjoy the day, and the Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress is the perfect staple piece to throw into your suitcase for any vacation you have planned. Functioning as anything from a beach cover-up to your outfit for a night out to dinner, this best-selling dress is currently on sale at Amazon for just $31 among the hundreds of other Memorial Day Weekend deals, so you can revamp your closet without emptying your wallet.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $31.

