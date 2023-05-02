Shoppers Are Buying This Maxi Sundress in Multiple Colors Because It’s the ‘Perfect Dress to Travel In’

This best-selling dress is just $31 at Amazon, and it even has pockets.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Published on May 2, 2023 10:00AM EDT

This Best-selling Sundress Is the âPerfect Dress to Travel Inâ â and It Even Has Pockets TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure

Versatility is essential while you’re packing for vacation if your aim is to forgo checking a bag, and the best way to acheive that is to select a few wearable pieces that can be styled interchangeably throughout your trip. Especially if you’re traveling in warmer weather, you’ll want to invest in clothing that’s made with loose, breathable material that allows you to move with ease — and look cute all day long.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a dress that keeps you cool and comfortable from the airplane to the beach, we found your perfect selection: the Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress. And with more than 12,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and a sale price of just $31, this is one deal you’re not going to want to let pass you by.

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $52)

This incredibly flattering, flowy dress is made with a stretchy rayon, polyester, and spandex blend that offers plenty of give so you can comfortably move about while exploring a new city or going out to dinner without ever worrying about being squeezed by tight fabric. The maxi design is effortlessly stylish, and due to the basic nature of the dress it’s easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making it a versatile staple for travel.

Subtle slits on either side of the dress make it easy to walk without getting caught in the material, and this popular style — currently the number one best-selling casual dress at Amazon — even boasts pockets that are able to hold your phone and other small items while you’re on the go. Not to mention it comes in flexible sizing from S to XXL, as well as boasting a jaw-dropping 38 color and pattern range that’s well-suited for any activities you have on your travel itinerary.

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $52)

One thing you don’t want to worry about while you’re traveling is dealing with wrinkled clothing once you arrive, but shoppers can put your mind at ease that this dress is ready to wear straight from your carry-on. One customer called it the “perfect dress to travel in,” explaining that it “packs well because it is only one piece” and “not bulky.” They also admitted that they even “bought this dress in two colors” because they’re “obsessed,” saying that it keeps you “cool for hot days.”

Another shopper spoke to the versatility of the dress, explaining that they “needed something comfortable but pretty,” and were pleased that they could “take this dress to the beach or anywhere else” because they’re able to “dress it up or keep it very casual.” And yet another customer was endlessly impressed, raving that the “pockets are to die for.” They even predicted “living in this dress on Saturdays or to work from home,” only further confirming the versatility of this comfortable and flattering piece.

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $52)

As the weather continues to warm up, you’ll want to have several stylish clothing options in your closet for any trips you have on the horizon, and the best-selling Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress is one timeless staple you won’t regret snagging while it’s on sale. Currently discounted to just $31 in all 38 colors, this flowing, effortlessly flattering dress is about to be your go-to outfit all summer long — especially with its envy-inducing pockets.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $31. 

