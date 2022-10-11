This $16 Portable Charger Is One of the Best Deals of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

There’s probably not a time you use your phone or smart devices more than when you’re traveling. Think about it: Between the time spent in transit with little else to do and the seemingly endless hours waiting in airports or train stations, your devices are likely used to entertain you nonstop. While most airports now have charging stations for travelers to use, there’s no guarantee there will be enough for everyone, and not all planes, trains, and buses provide outlets just yet. That’s why a reliable portable charger is essential to modern travel. We happen to be obsessed with one that’s 30 percent off for Amazon’s October Prime Day — and more than 50,000 other shoppers are raving about it, too.

The Anker 313 Portable Power Bank is made for those heavy phone-use travel days. Featuring 10,000 mAh, this charger provides up to 10 hours of power, which translates to more than two full charges of certain devices. Speaking of devices, the charger is compatible with gadgets spanning multiple brands and generations, including the iPhone 12, iPad Mini 5, and Galaxy S20. And because it’s equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Anker can even customize its charge to the specific device it’s connected to — not to mention, it’s built to never overcharge, overheat, or short circuit.

Beyond its impressive features, this portable charger is also incredibly easy to use and pack. At just 7.5 ounces and with a 6-inch by 2.7-inch by .5-inch frame, it’s one of the lightest and smallest chargers of its kind, so it’ll never weigh down your luggage, purse, or backpack. But despite its tiny stature, it’s a pretty tough little gadget thanks to a durable, scratch-resistant surface. It even comes with useful extras like a Micro USB cable and an 18-month warranty.

Amazon

To buy: amazon, $16 with coupon (originally $22)

And shoppers are completely blown away by its charging capabilities. “[This is] a must-have product for traveling outside your home or out on trips that don’t allow you to get the charge you need with no outlet nearby,” one shopper wrote. “I can easily get 2-3 extra full battery charges on my iPhone SE. Using it on my Oculus Quest 2 gets me a few extra hours of playtime on top of maintaining a full battery. [It’s] also a great cheaper option for those not needing a more expensive battery which can weigh more and take up more space.”

“I bought two of these portable chargers for a road trip,” another said. “They arrived brand new with approximately half a charge, and they take a few hours to charge up until they’re full capacity. That being said, they were perfect for the road trip. They charged phones and portable fans, and allowed both to be running while charging.”

If you’re planning some holiday travel, don’t miss out on snagging the Anker 313 Portable Power Bank while it’s on sale for just $16. Whether you pick it up in black or white, it’s sure to make your next trip so much easier.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

Shop More T+L Deals:



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.