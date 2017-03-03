Celebrate World Wildlife Day 2017 With a Global Tour of Baby Animals

By Jessica Plautz March 03, 2017
Credit: Getty Images
March 3 is World Wildlife Day, a day the United Nations General Assembly has designated “to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants.”

The theme for 2017 is “Listen to the Young Voices,” and the goal is to focus on young people who will be responsible for future preservation efforts.

“Given that almost one quarter of the world’s population is aged between 10 and 24, vigorous efforts need to be made to encourage young people, as the future leaders and decision makers of the world, to act at both local and global levels to protect endangered wildlife,” according to the UN.

Since this year's World Wildlife Day is focused on young people, we decided to focus on young wildlife—the kind you can see around the world (or right here on your screen).
Costa Rica

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

Baby sloths in Costa Rica, anyone?

China

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

See Giant Pandas in Chengdu, China.

Tonga

Credit: Sean Fennessy

Humpback whales.

Borneo

Credit: Ullstein Bild/Getty Images

A green sea turtle hatchling.

Antarctica

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

How cute are Emperor Penguins?

Canada

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Polar bear cubs are the cutest.

Tanzania

Credit: Getty Images

A giraffe family in Tanzania.

Namibia

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

A giraffe calf.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Credit: Getty Images

The famous Mountain Gorillas.

Ecuador

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

A sea lion pup.

Tanzania

Credit: Johner RF/Getty Images

Elephants in Tanzania.

Kenya

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Cheetah cubs actually might be the cutest.

Utah, U.S.

Credit: Getty Images

A grizzly bear cub, in Utah.

Montana, U.S.

Credit: Getty Images

Grizzly or black bear cubs—which are cuter?

Israel

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

A baby camel, in Israel.

Australia

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Koalas.

Alaska, U.S.

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

Orcas.

South Africa

Credit: Getty Images

Dolphins.

Florida, U.S.

Credit: RooM/Getty Images

Alligator hatchlings? Not quite as cute.

Tanzania

Credit: Getty Images

Two adorable lion cubs in Tanzania.

Antarctica

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

A fur seal pup that looks like a toy.

Ethiopia

Credit: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Wolf cubs.

Israel

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

A Nubian Ibex (that'd be a mountain goat) in Israel.

Australia

Credit: Visuals Unlimited/Getty Images

Playing possum.

Montana, U.S.

Credit: Getty Images

Mallard ducklings.

Madagascar

Credit: LightRocket/Getty Images

A lemur family.

South Georgia

Credit: Getty Images

An elephant seal pup.

Wyoming, U.S.

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Bison at Yellowstone National Park, in Wyoming.

Tanzania

Credit: Getty Images

A hippopotamus family.

South Africa

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

Giraffe.

Peru

Credit: EyeEm/Getty Images

Llamas in Peru.

South Africa

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

Zebras in South Africa.

Maine, U.S.

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

A moose family in Maine.

New Zealand

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

A wild horse in New Zealand.

India

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

A Bengal tiger cub.

India

Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images

A rhino calf.

Kenya

Credit: Robert Harding World Imagery/Getty Images

Okay, baby elephants are the cutest.

Belgium

Credit: UIG/Getty Images

A wild boar piglet.

Wyoming, U.S.

Credit: Getty Images

A Great Grey Owl chick.

By Jessica Plautz