Celebrate World Wildlife Day 2017 With a Global Tour of Baby Animals
The theme for 2017 is “Listen to the Young Voices,” and the goal is to focus on young people who will be responsible for future preservation efforts.
“Given that almost one quarter of the world’s population is aged between 10 and 24, vigorous efforts need to be made to encourage young people, as the future leaders and decision makers of the world, to act at both local and global levels to protect endangered wildlife,” according to the UN.
Since this year's World Wildlife Day is focused on young people, we decided to focus on young wildlife—the kind you can see around the world (or right here on your screen).
Costa Rica
Baby sloths in Costa Rica, anyone?
China
See Giant Pandas in Chengdu, China.
Tonga
Humpback whales.
Borneo
A green sea turtle hatchling.
Antarctica
How cute are Emperor Penguins?
Canada
Polar bear cubs are the cutest.
Tanzania
A giraffe family in Tanzania.
Namibia
A giraffe calf.
Democratic Republic of Congo
The famous Mountain Gorillas.
Ecuador
A sea lion pup.
Tanzania
Elephants in Tanzania.
Kenya
Cheetah cubs actually might be the cutest.
Utah, U.S.
A grizzly bear cub, in Utah.
Montana, U.S.
Grizzly or black bear cubs—which are cuter?
Israel
A baby camel, in Israel.
Australia
Koalas.
Alaska, U.S.
Orcas.
South Africa
Dolphins.
Florida, U.S.
Alligator hatchlings? Not quite as cute.
Tanzania
Two adorable lion cubs in Tanzania.
Antarctica
A fur seal pup that looks like a toy.
Ethiopia
Wolf cubs.
Israel
A Nubian Ibex (that'd be a mountain goat) in Israel.
Australia
Playing possum.
Montana, U.S.
Mallard ducklings.
Madagascar
A lemur family.
South Georgia
An elephant seal pup.
Wyoming, U.S.
Bison at Yellowstone National Park, in Wyoming.
Tanzania
A hippopotamus family.
South Africa
Giraffe.
Peru
Llamas in Peru.
South Africa
Zebras in South Africa.
Maine, U.S.
A moose family in Maine.
New Zealand
A wild horse in New Zealand.
India
A Bengal tiger cub.
India
A rhino calf.
Kenya
Okay, baby elephants are the cutest.
Belgium
A wild boar piglet.
Wyoming, U.S.
A Great Grey Owl chick.