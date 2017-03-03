Celebrate World Wildlife Day 2017 With a Global Tour of Baby Animals Skip gallery slides Save More View All Start Slideshow Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images



The theme for 2017 is “Listen to the Young Voices,” and the goal is to focus on young people who will be responsible for future preservation efforts.



“Given that almost one quarter of the world’s population is aged between 10 and 24, vigorous efforts need to be made to encourage young people, as the future leaders and decision makers of the world, to act at both local and global levels to protect endangered wildlife,”



Since this year's World Wildlife Day is focused on young people, we decided to focus on young wildlife—the kind you can see around the world (or right here on your screen). March 3 is World Wildlife Day , a day the United Nations General Assembly has designated “to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants.”The theme for 2017 is “Listen to the Young Voices,” and the goal is to focus on young people who will be responsible for future preservation efforts.“Given that almost one quarter of the world’s population is aged between 10 and 24, vigorous efforts need to be made to encourage young people, as the future leaders and decision makers of the world, to act at both local and global levels to protect endangered wildlife,” according to the UN Since this year's World Wildlife Day is focused on young people, we decided to focus on young wildlife—the kind you can see around the world (or right here on your screen). Start Slideshow Costa Rica Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images Baby sloths in Costa Rica, anyone? 1 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement China Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images See Giant Pandas in Chengdu, China. 2 of 39 View All Tonga Baby Animals of the World Credit: Sean Fennessy Humpback whales. 3 of 39 View All Advertisement Borneo Baby Animals of the World Credit: Ullstein Bild/Getty Images A green sea turtle hatchling. 4 of 39 View All Antarctica Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images How cute are Emperor Penguins? 5 of 39 View All Canada Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images Polar bear cubs are the cutest. 6 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Tanzania Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images A giraffe family in Tanzania. 7 of 39 View All Namibia Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images A giraffe calf. 8 of 39 View All Democratic Republic of Congo Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images The famous Mountain Gorillas. 9 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Ecuador Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images A sea lion pup. 10 of 39 View All Tanzania Baby Animals of the World Credit: Johner RF/Getty Images Elephants in Tanzania. 11 of 39 View All Kenya Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images Cheetah cubs actually might be the cutest. 12 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Utah, U.S. Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images A grizzly bear cub, in Utah. 13 of 39 View All Montana, U.S. Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images Grizzly or black bear cubs—which are cuter? 14 of 39 View All Israel Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images A baby camel, in Israel. 15 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Australia Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images Koalas. 16 of 39 View All Alaska, U.S. Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images Orcas. 17 of 39 View All South Africa Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images Dolphins. 18 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Florida, U.S. Baby Animals of the World Credit: RooM/Getty Images Alligator hatchlings? Not quite as cute. 19 of 39 View All Tanzania Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images Two adorable lion cubs in Tanzania. 20 of 39 View All Antarctica Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images A fur seal pup that looks like a toy. 21 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Ethiopia Baby Animals of the World Credit: Gallo Images/Getty Images Wolf cubs. 22 of 39 View All Israel Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images A Nubian Ibex (that'd be a mountain goat) in Israel. 23 of 39 View All Australia Baby Animals of the World Credit: Visuals Unlimited/Getty Images Playing possum. 24 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Montana, U.S. Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images Mallard ducklings. 25 of 39 View All Madagascar Baby Animals of the World Credit: LightRocket/Getty Images A lemur family. 26 of 39 View All South Georgia Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images An elephant seal pup. 27 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Wyoming, U.S. Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images Bison at Yellowstone National Park, in Wyoming. 28 of 39 View All Tanzania Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images A hippopotamus family. 29 of 39 View All South Africa Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images Giraffe. 30 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Peru Baby Animals of the World Credit: EyeEm/Getty Images Llamas in Peru. 31 of 39 View All South Africa Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images Zebras in South Africa. 32 of 39 View All Maine, U.S. Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images A moose family in Maine. 33 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement New Zealand Baby Animals of the World Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images A wild horse in New Zealand. 34 of 39 View All India Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images A Bengal tiger cub. 35 of 39 View All India Baby Animals of the World Credit: Minden Pictures/Getty Images A rhino calf. 36 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Kenya Baby Animals of the World Credit: Robert Harding World Imagery/Getty Images Okay, baby elephants are the cutest. 37 of 39 View All Belgium Baby Animals of the World Credit: UIG/Getty Images A wild boar piglet. 38 of 39 View All Wyoming, U.S. Baby Animals of the World Credit: Getty Images A Great Grey Owl chick. 39 of 39 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Share the Gallery Trending Videos Advertisement Skip slide summaries Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

Close this dialog window Share & More Email Send Text Message

Close this dialog window View image Celebrate World Wildlife Day 2017 With a Global Tour of Baby Animals

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.