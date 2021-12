March 3 is World Wildlife Day , a day the United Nations General Assembly has designated “to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants.”The theme for 2017 is “Listen to the Young Voices,” and the goal is to focus on young people who will be responsible for future preservation efforts.“Given that almost one quarter of the world’s population is aged between 10 and 24, vigorous efforts need to be made to encourage young people, as the future leaders and decision makers of the world, to act at both local and global levels to protect endangered wildlife,” according to the UN Since this year's World Wildlife Day is focused on young people, we decided to focus on young wildlife—the kind you can see around the world (or right here on your screen).