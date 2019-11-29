You Can Go on a Wild Parrot Safari in a Brooklyn Cemetery

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the last places you'd think to go on safari is in New York City. But in one small part of Brooklyn, you'll actually be able to see some wild, exotic birds.

One of the many animal experiences on Airbnb includes a Wild Brooklyn Parrot Safari, which happens near Greenwood Cemetery in South Slope. The tour offers guests an up-close look at some unexpected avian Brooklynites: monk parakeets, also known as Quaker Parrots.

Brooklyn parrot safari Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

These interesting birds, according to the Airbnb listing, are commonly bright green and are "known to squawk, socialize, and perch in unusually urban settings." They can actually be found in many other cities in North America after being displaced in Argentina. According to the listing, the birds originally came to New York City in the 1960s after escaping from Kennedy Airport.

The tour is led by Stephen Carl, who has been leading the tours since 2006. During the tour, according to the listing, Carl discusses the various theories about how the birds came to the city and why, as well as their special qualities that have helped them survive in for decades in this urban setting.

In addition, guests will be able to see the parrots' massive nest, where they can observe them a little closer as Carl takes questions. If the birds are not currently in the nest, Carl will also guide guests to other places where they might be nearby.

Prices for this wildlife tour start at a very reasonable $10 per person. There are currently only two dates available on the calendar at the moment, Nov. 30 and Dec. 14. It's possible that more dates will be added in 2020.

All tours start at either 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m., so guests should allow sufficient time to travel via public transportation (if they wish).