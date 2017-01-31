No trip to Tromsø is complete without a ride on a reindeer-led sled. You can visit reindeer farms all winter long, and even feed these furry friends. There are plenty of tour groups that will help you meet some reindeer on your trip. Tromsø Arctic Reindeer is a tour operator that will not only give you a history lesson into the Sami culture and history of this part of Norway, but they will also teach you about herding, give you a tour of a reindeer farm, and take you on a reindeer sled ride.