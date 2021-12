We all travel for pretty views, amazing food, and centuries-old landmarks—but vacationing in the name of animals should also be on your list. There are plenty of places around the world that are also home to some pretty spectacular species. And while summertime may seem like the best time to stake our your favorite creature, there are plenty of animals that thrive in cold weather that are extra fun to observe in their natural habitats.Planning a vacation around a specific animal can be surprisingly fun. Not only will you have to contact a professional wildlife group in the area—they know all of the best viewing spots and the responsible way to interact with these animals—but the anticipation of finally catching a glimpse of a surfacing whale cannot be beat.Whether you're spirit animal is a penguin, arctic fox, reindeer, polar bear, or the completely magical narwhal, there's a spot to find them all. Here are some of our favorite wintertime animal destinations: