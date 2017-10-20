Where to Hang With Sloths on International Sloth Day

Slow down and take a break in honor of the internet’s favorite animal.

Friday, October 20, is International Sloth Day: A day to celebrate everything there is to do with the long-legged, furry-faced creatures that have captured the hearts of both nature and meme lovers alike.

Sloths, besides being irresistibly cute and famously slow, are Kristen Bell’s favorite animal of all time. They love to take selfies with hikers. And they’re one of the best animals find hilarious videos and GIFs of on the internet. Look them up. We’ll wait.

So, it’s natural to want to go and see these slow-moving and majestic creatures up close and personal on their very special day. Luckily, there are many places in the United States and around the world where travelers can hang with a sloth. Well, maybe not literally. But you might get a good photo of one up in the trees.

Here are just a few places where sloths are ready to greet you today.

Arenal Volcano National Park Sloth Sanctuary, La Fortuna - El Castillo, Costa Rica

This national park in Costa Rica opened a sanctuary for sloths back in August. The sanctuary is located at Nayara Springs and Nayara Resort, Spa & Garden, where guests can spot them hanging in their trees -- approximately 300 new Cecropia trees that were planted on the property just for them.

Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, Monte Verde, Costa Rica

Monteverde is well known for its wide variety of biodiversity. Within the misty looking trees, sleepy sloths hang around, so you’re likely to spot one while you explore the reserve’s natural wonders.

Manuel Antonio National Park, Cantón de Aguirre, Costa Rica

Manuel Antonio National Park is actually home to 109 species of mammals, including three-toed sloths. Forbes even called the park one of the most beautiful parks in the world in 2011.

Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve, near Iquitos, Peru

If you take a trip with Aqua Expeditions, you’ll sail near this reserve where sloths live in their natural habitat. The tour can be quite costly, adding up to about $3,645 per person for three nights.

Santa Rosa National Park, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica

One of the oldest national parks in Costa Rica is home to plenty of sloths within its tropical trees. The best way to spot them is with a guide, and of course, bring binoculars and have your camera ready.

Palm Beach Zoo Sleepy Sloth Experience, West Palm Beach, Florida

People who truly love sloths will truly love this experience. For an extra $35 admission fee, guests can come meet Wilbur, the zoo’s Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, with a personal introduction in a reserved education classroom. Guests can take photos, learn facts, and perhaps, if she’s in the mood, even get to gently pet her.

The Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center, Rainier, Oregon