A South Carolina Animal Sanctuary Needs Volunteers to Cuddle Its Pigs

Image zoom Courtesy of Cotton Branch Farm

If you’re ok giving a little love and getting a little messy at the same time, this animal sanctuary in South Carolina needs you.

The Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary has long been in the business of rescuing animals in need. According to CNN, in 2018, the sanctuary rescued 225 neglected pigs from a property in Kentucky. The sanctuary has been hard at work finding new homes for the pigs over the last two years and has successfully placed 75 of them in loving environments.

Image zoom Courtesy of Cotton Branch Farm

However, the remaining animals all need a bit more time in the sanctuary to develop relationships with humans before they are ready for new homes. So, they’re calling on the public to come volunteer and cuddle these piggies to help them get ready for forever homes sooner.

"These pigs weren't socialized because they lived in such large numbers," Joshua Carpenter Costner, the sanctuary's director of operations, told CNN affiliate WIN. "We noticed how quickly a lot of them were coming around when we spent time with them, and in order to find them homes, we thought it was a good idea to have people start coming out."

And really, who could say no to faces like these?

However, if you want to volunteer you may have to wait just a bit longer than usual as the sanctuary’s Twitter and Facebook announcement seeking volunteers attracted more than a few interested participants.

"We actually had to create more time slots for socialization today because they were all filled for the next few months," Costner told CNN.

Image zoom Courtesy of Cotton Branch Farm

Image zoom Courtesy of Cotton Branch Farm

Want to try to get on the calendar? All volunteers must be at least 18 years old, or 16-17 while accompanied by a parent or guardian. There’s no orientation needed, the only skill you need to have is being a good cuddler. And probably a love of both pigs and mud. Check out the calendar and sign up to volunteer here.