Thousands of jellyfish will join you on a plunge in Palau’s saltwater Jellyfish Lake. These tiny, golden cnidarians, which were likely trapped in the series of saltwater lakes after the Ice Age, once numbered as many as eight million. Today, visitors are only permitted to snorkel across the lake (it’s extremely sulfuric at the bottom), and patient swimmers can follow the jellyfish as they trace the sun back and forth across the lake. Don’t fear these little jellies; their stingers are basically imperceptible to humans.