Having a close encounter with wild animals is a common feature on a traveler's bucket list . And there’s really nothing more extraordinary (or exotic) than swimming with giant green sea turtles, rare marine iguanas, and even sharks.Swimming with animals doesn’t have to mean entering a tiny tank or man-made enclosure. In Egypt, divers can swim with wild Red Sea dolphins and in the Bahamas, wild pigs come out to splash in the surf. You can ride a horse through the shallow Caribbean waters around Jamaica, or dive with hundreds of thousands of tiny, golden jellyfish in Palau. You don’t have to be a fearless (or reckless) adventurer to get up close and personal. All you really need is an excellent pair of flippers and an underwater camera . Read on for our top 12 ways to swim with animals.