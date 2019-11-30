Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Let This Adorable Corgi Be Your Guide on a Paddleboard Tour in Florida

You can’t ask for a better tour guide than an adorable corgi.

The SUP PUP Paddleboard Tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is one of many amazing animal experiences on Airbnb. This one-and-a-half hour tour takes you through the famous Las Olas canals with a cute corgi (as well as an experienced paddleboard instructor) to be your guide.

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The instructor, Natasha Baker, is able to customize the experience based on the guest’s experience and the weather’s condition on the day. According to Airbnb, the tour begins with a safety lesson and paddling basics, then it’s off to the canals.

The tour typically gives guests an up-close-and-personal view of some of the finest and most historic real estate in Fort Lauderdale, as well as views of marine life, yachts, sailboats, and catamarans, according to the listing on Airbnb. If you’re lucky, you might even see a manatee.

But even if you’re not able to see some wild creatures, you’ll still be accompanied by Mr. Beaches, Baker’s lovable Pembroke Welsh Corgi. According to the Experience listing, Mr. Beaches has been “[living] the high life while staying low to the ground (or water)” for the past five years. He currently lives with Baker on a boat.

Airbnb described Mr. Beaches as “a legend on Florida waterways” because he has inspired people to try paddleboarding simply by being the cute and confident little dog that he is. Mr. Beaches works a little bit as a lookout, standing on the edge of Baker’s board while she paddles through the canals with their tour groups.

According to the SUP PUP website, Baker and Mr. Beaches are now one of the top five stand-up paddleboard companies in South Florida.

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Pricing for taking a paddleboard trip with Mr. Beaches starts at $30 per person and there are usually several trips planned per day. It could also make a great gift for anyone planning a trip to Florida any time soon.

It’s advised that anyone who books the trip be of relatively healthy condition since this is a highly physical activity. Guests should also be comfortable in the water and strong swimmers.

Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb