The National Zoo Pandas Had the Most Fun During This Week’s Snow Storms

The weather outside may be frightful, but the giant pandas at the Smithsonian's National Zoo are finding it rather delightful.

On Sunday, the zoo's Panda Cam, which streams the daily activities of the adorable creatures, caught Mei Xiang and Tian Tian going absolutely wild in the snowstorm.

In the video, the pandas can be seen doing flips and sliding down the hill inside their enclosure, creating their own little sled hill just like you do.

According to the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the enclosure saw about two-and-a-half inches of snow throughout the day on Sunday, much to the delight of the animals that are native to cold weather climates.

The snowfall also marked the very first time that baby panda Xiao Qi Ji experienced snow. According to the keepers, he took a quick nip at the fresh snowfall and then sat to take it all in.

Of course, the pandas weren't the only ones who enjoyed the snowfall. As NBC reported, videos of animals in the snow were freely flowing this weekend across social media.

Twitter user Michaela Hurley shared a quick video of a pair of black horses frolicking in the snow in Idaho.

Not to be outdone, Twitter user George Martens shared a video of his adorable French bulldog, Levi, running through the snow, barely keeping his head above the powder.

Want to watch even more animal wintertime fun? All you have to do is wait for the next snowfall, then click over to the National Zoo's website and stream one of its five animal webcams, which continuously stream the lions, elephants, naked mole rats, cheetahs, and of course, the giant pandas. Parents and teachers can even turn the streaming into a live learning moment thanks to the zoo's Animal Cam Educational Activities, perfect for elementary-aged students left home from school on a snow day.