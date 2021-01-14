Scotland's New Fluffy Cow Cam Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Need a quick stress reliever? VisitScotland is here for you.

To help people kick off the new year with a little joy, VisitScotland launched its "Coo Year" campaign with the assistance of a few of its very own Highland Coos — aka its cows.

"A favorite amongst visitors and locals alike, the Highland Coo is ever-present on souvenirs, memorabilia, and Insta posts from Scotland which are shared with friends and family around the world," the tourism organization shared in a statement. "This year, the Highland Coo comes to you thanks to VisitScotland's Coo Cam."

The Highland Coos from Kitchen Coos and Ewes in Dumfries and Galloway, and Swanston Farm in Edinburgh, have all taken on a starring role in a new video meant to both brighten up people's days and to remind travelers just how special Scotland really is.

Captured on a GoPro Hero 8, the cows were filmed throughout November as they went about their day-to-day lives.

"From using a tree as a scratch post, making their moos heard, and having a good nosey at the camera, the Coo Cam provides access to all areas perspective to life on the farm," VisitScotland explained. The best part? This isn't the only video to come. New videos will be released on VisitScotland's social media platforms featuring even more cows across the country throughout the year.

The tourism organization importantly noted that all the footage captured of the cows was taken by experienced professionals who also care and look after the cattle on a daily basis. Despite how adorable they look on screen, future visitors are advised not to approach the livestock but rather to enjoy their presence from afar.

"Don't be fooled by their fluffy exterior; these legendary animals are hardy souls — standing tall against some of the harshest of weather conditions," VisitScotland said. It added, despite their name, Highland Coos can be found across the nation and can be viewed up close on various tours and through farm stays.

And here's some more good news — nobody can hear you ooh and awe and say things like "look at that adorable little fluffy cow muffin" in your best baby voice as you watch this video over and over again. Once you're done watching the video on loop, start plotting out a visit to see the cows in person — when the time comes — by checking out more of VisitScotland's information here.