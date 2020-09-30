Quarantined Birds in Wildlife Park Are Put in Time Out for Swearing and Laughing at Visitors

Let it be known that fowl language will not be tolerated in this UK safari park.

According to Lincolnshire Live, a group of African grey parrots at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in the UK got into a bit of trouble for saying obscenities to visitors.

Apparently, the five birds in question only came to the park back in mid-August and were quarantined together after first arriving, Lincolnshire Live reported. In that time, the parrots learned a few naughty words and even learned to say these words and start laughing. Basically, this little flock is every 12-year-old that ever existed.

It’s unclear how the parrots learned the swear words in the first place, but the park’s chief executive officer Steve Nichols told Lincolnshire Live that the parrots noticed caretakers smiling and laughing at the swear words, which encouraged the parrots to swear even more and start laughing whenever they did.

In the caretakers’ defense, parrots shouting swear words is very, very funny. “For the last 25 years, we have always taken in parrots that have sometimes had a bit of blue language and we have really got used to that,” Nichols told Lincolnshire Live. “Every now and then you’ll get one that swears and it’s always funny. We always find it very comical when they do swear at you.”

What makes this incident unique is that it wasn’t just one naughty parrot, it was a room full of naughty parrots, Nichols added. “The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again,” he said to Lincolnshire Live. “Before you know it just got to be like an old working mens’ club scenario where they are all just swearing and laughing.”

Honestly, these parrots sound like they’re very fun at parties.

But unfortunately, once the parrots swore at a customer, the park needed to intervene. Even though the customers were not really traumatized by the swearing birds, according to Lincolnshire Live, the park took the birds to another enclosure where, hopefully, they will learn to behave themselves.

“What we will do now is release them out but in separate areas so at least if they do swear it is not as bad as three or four of them all blasting it out at once,” Nichols told Lincolnshire Live.