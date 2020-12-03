Spend your Saturday hanging out with some incredibly cute and talented dogs, cats, and other critters.

PetCon Is Going Virtual so You Can Meet Your Favorite Instagram-famous Animals Online

Petcon is one of the most magical events in the world for pet owners. And this year, anyone, anywhere, can enjoy it.

If you don’t know what PetCon is, it’s a wonderland of amazing pet products, panels about pet ownership and animal advocacy, pet adoptions, meet-and-greets with celebrity pets, and of course, lots and lots of opportunities to cuddle fluffy balls of love (i.e. dogs, cats, and more).

The convention is held in multiple cities, but like many public events in 2020, PetCon is going virtual this year. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made the possibility of social distancing near-impossible for such an event, but people around the world can still attend, albeit virtually.

At the virtual PetCon, attendees can do practically everything they can do at the real-life convention. There are several panels to attend, ranging in topics from pit bull advocacy to how to make better pet-centric TikToks. There is also a “virtual stage” where attendees can join in on fun activities like painting pets, treat making, and training basics.

Like the real-life convention, you can find adoptable pets, too. The Adoption Garden will showcase adoptable pets from many cities in the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Chicago.

And the best part is that regular admission tickets are free, or you can donate $35 or more for a VIP ticket. The donation will go to support the Animal Cancer Foundation, and VIPs also get some extra perks, like celebrity pet meet-and-greets, a digital “gift bag,” and access to special sessions after the event.

PetCon is planning on more in-person events in 2021, including PetCon Chicago in June and PetCon Los Angeles the following November. More information on next year’s events can be found by signing up for their newsletter or following PetCon on social media.

Virtual PetCon will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET. For more information or to reserve a ticket, visit the PetCon website.