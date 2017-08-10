Sloth fans, we know where you're booking your next vacation.

In Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano National Park, a luxury resort has just opened a Sloth Sanctuary to protect the area’s most laid back residents.

At Nayara Springs and its sister retreat, Nayara Resort, Spa & Garden, guests can now watch out for sloths lazing in the property’s 300 new Cecropia trees (a favorite amongst the area’s abundant three-toed sloths).

The tropical tree is ideal for sloth-spotting, thanks to its open, sparse branches.

Sloths at Nayara Resort in Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of Nayara

Since planting the trees on the resorts' acres of gardens and rainforest, the resort’s sloth population has grown from just a pair to more than 15 sloths — seriously increasing your chances of seeing a few sloths during your stay.

“Nayara's Nature Guides do complimentary walking tours throughout the property twice a week,” a representative told Travel + Leisure.

But you'll likely see them hanging from the trees just by being there.

Travelers looking for more opportunities to visit with local sloths should consider booking one of the resorts’ exclusive tours, like a Sky Tram and Trek excursion, which brings you right alongside the herbivores munching in the rainforest canopy. And of course, there's always the Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica — just a four-hour drive from the capital city of San Jose.