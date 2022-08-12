This California Aquarium Wants Your Help Naming Its New Adorable Sea Otter Pup

Submissions are open until the end of September.

By
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. She specializes in reporting on travel, culture, and the arts. She is currently based in Brooklyn.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022
An otter pup from The Aquarium of the Pacific
Photo: Robin Riggs/Courtesy of The Aquarium of the Pacific

It's time for the internet to once again decide the name of a baby animal.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Calif., is calling on the public for help in naming its newest sea otter pup. The animal's care team is in charge of selecting the winning name — and perhaps the name will even reflect the animal's unique path to the aquarium.

For a chance to name the otter pup, patrons must join the aquarium's virtual adoption program and donate $100 or more by Sept. 30. Then, they will have the opportunity to submit their name suggestions for the pup. The person who comes up with the winning name will be invited to the aquarium for an otter feeding and training session, perhaps with the pup himself.

The otter pup had a somewhat unconventional way of making it to the aquarium; it was found on April 12 alone on the shores of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. Experts determined that he was about three weeks old when he was stranded without his mother on the California shore.

After his rescue, the pup was transported to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, where staff attempted to pair him with a surrogate mother. The aquarium hoped to return him to the wild but the pairing wasn't successful, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the pup could not be released back into the wild.

The otter is now at the Aquarium of the Pacific, in a behind-the-scenes pool with Chloe, the aquarium's resident adult sea otter. And so far, everything seems to be going well.

"Chloe and the pup are socializing well together and have formed a close bond," Brett Long, the aquarium's curator of mammals and birds, said in a statement.

While guests may not get to see the aforementioned nameless pup, the aquarium is home to plenty of other animals that are also up for "adoption," like sea turtles, penguins, and sharks. Reservations are required to visit the aquarium and general admission starts at $36.95 for adults.

For more information on how to visit, check out the aquarium's website.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Monterey Bay Aquarium released orphaned otter to surrogate otter mom
Adult Sea Otters Are Adopting Orphaned Babies at the Monterey Bay Aquarium
View of a group of people on a cruise ship in silhouette as the ship cruises into a harbour at sunrise
This Incredible Two-week Cruise Goes to the World's Most Isolated Islands — and You Can Book It Right Now
A swimmer in the water off of the Brando resort in French Polynesia
French Polynesia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches and Resorts — but a Younger Generation Is Working to Highlight Its Rich Traditions
Couple holding hands and looking at sting ray in tunnel at Oregon Coast Aquarium
10 Best Aquariums in the U.S.
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
A woman sits at a table in an open-air common space at a luxury hotel in Mexico
Three New Hotels Putting a Luxe Spin on Baja's Adventurous Side
From Left to Right: Floyd Cardoz, Kellee Edwards, Jan Morris (below), Mickey Mouse, Kate McCue (above), Anthony Bourdain, Mario Rigby, Amelia Earhart
T+L's 50 Most Notable People in Travel: 2021
A view of Oregon's Highway 101, looking south, with fog in the distance
Enjoy the Quiet Side of Highway 101 on a Road Trip Down the Oregon Coast
Skyscrapers of San Diego Skyline at dusk with glowing garden.
San Diego Travel Guide
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Three North American River otter kitts
This New England Zoo Just Welcomed 3 Adorable Baby Otters — and You Have to See the Photos
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, family island aerial view on a sunny day
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022
10 fascinating people to travel with in 2017
10 Fascinating People You Can Travel With in 2017
Card Placeholder Image
Best Places to Travel in 2016
Aerial view of Chicago downtown skyline with park and the beach
Chicago Travel Guide
Harbour of Cabo San Lucas and Medano Beach, Mexico
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018