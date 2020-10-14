These Are the 100 Most Popular Dog Names of 2020

Did your pup's name make the list?

By Elizabeth Rhodes
October 14, 2020
Move over, Fido — there's a new top dog (name) in town.

Chances are, you know someone who has adopted a new pet this year. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, animal shelters across the country were emptied as people fostered and adopted canine companions to keep them company while staying home. Wondering what these pet parents named their newest family additions? BarkBox, a monthly dog toy and treat subscription, rounded up the 100 most popular dog names of 2020 based on their subscribers for Travel + Leisure.

If you're looking for a name for your new pup, we've got you covered. Finding the perfect name for your four-legged companion is one of the first things you'll do as a new dog owner. And just like baby names, popular dog names change with the trends — will you go for a classic like Spot, or will you name your new fur baby after a favorite book or movie character?

Classic names like Buddy are still among the top 100 popular dog names, as are common human nicknames like Charlie, Jack, and Ellie. Monikers inspired by ancient mythology like Zeus, Thor, Apollo, Loki, and Athena can also be found in the top 100, while some pups get their titles from other animals, like Bear and Moose. Ginger, Pepper, and Olive double as adorable names and pantry staples, and colorful names like Hazel, Blue, and Ruby made the list, too. Others draw inspiration from classic movies, like "Rocky" and Nala from "The Lion King."

Here are the 100 most popular dog names of 2020 based on BarkBox subscribers. Did your pup's name make the list?

Most Popular Dog Names of 2020

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Charlie
  4. Lucy
  5. Cooper
  6. Max
  7. Bailey
  8. Daisy
  9. Sadie
  10. Lola
  11. Buddy
  12. Molly
  13. Stella
  14. Tucker
  15. Bear
  16. Zoey
  17. Duke
  18. Harley
  19. Maggie
  20. Jax
  21. Bentley
  22. Milo
  23. Oliver
  24. Riley
  25. Rocky
  26. Penny
  27. Sophie
  28. Chloe
  29. Jack
  30. Lily
  31. Nala
  32. Piper
  33. Zeus
  34. Ellie
  35. Winston
  36. Toby
  37. Loki
  38. Murphy
  39. Roxy
  40. Coco
  41. Rosie
  42. Teddy
  43. Ruby
  44. Gracie
  45. Leo
  46. Finn
  47. Scout
  48. Dexter
  49. Ollie
  50. Koda
  51. Diesel
  52. Moose
  53. Mia
  54. Marley
  55. Gus
  56. Hank
  57. Willow
  58. Louie
  59. Thor
  60. Pepper
  61. Blue
  62. Jake
  63. Gunner
  64. Abby
  65. Apollo
  66. Bandit
  67. Kona
  68. Lilly
  69. Shadow
  70. Millie
  71. Nova
  72. Beau
  73. Buster
  74. Dixie
  75. Jackson
  76. Zoe
  77. Oakley
  78. Henry
  79. Ace
  80. Maverick
  81. Izzy
  82. Bruno
  83. Baxter
  84. Tank
  85. Layla
  86. Athena
  87. Ginger
  88. Olive
  89. Winnie
  90. Lexi
  91. Remi
  92. Jasper
  93. Hazel
  94. Gizmo
  95. Frankie
  96. Oscar
  97. Lucky
  98. Dakota
  99. Belle
  100. Brody
