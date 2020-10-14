These Are the 100 Most Popular Dog Names of 2020

Move over, Fido — there's a new top dog (name) in town.

Chances are, you know someone who has adopted a new pet this year. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, animal shelters across the country were emptied as people fostered and adopted canine companions to keep them company while staying home. Wondering what these pet parents named their newest family additions? BarkBox, a monthly dog toy and treat subscription, rounded up the 100 most popular dog names of 2020 based on their subscribers for Travel + Leisure.

If you're looking for a name for your new pup, we've got you covered. Finding the perfect name for your four-legged companion is one of the first things you'll do as a new dog owner. And just like baby names, popular dog names change with the trends — will you go for a classic like Spot, or will you name your new fur baby after a favorite book or movie character?

Classic names like Buddy are still among the top 100 popular dog names, as are common human nicknames like Charlie, Jack, and Ellie. Monikers inspired by ancient mythology like Zeus, Thor, Apollo, Loki, and Athena can also be found in the top 100, while some pups get their titles from other animals, like Bear and Moose. Ginger, Pepper, and Olive double as adorable names and pantry staples, and colorful names like Hazel, Blue, and Ruby made the list, too. Others draw inspiration from classic movies, like "Rocky" and Nala from "The Lion King."

Image zoom Getty Images

Here are the 100 most popular dog names of 2020 based on BarkBox subscribers. Did your pup's name make the list?

Most Popular Dog Names of 2020