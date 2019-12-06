The Most Popular Dog Names in 2019 Include References to 'Game of Thrones,' Taylor Swift, and Marijuana (Video)

Picking a name for your dog is a big deal. You’re going to be using that name for everything: at the vet, during training, and, of course, in all of your loving social media posts.

So no matter what your dog’s name is, you should be happy with the name you’ve chosen, and it so happens a lot of people have similar names they can’t get enough of. Naturally, over the years, certain trends have popped up among dog owners.

Rover has released data on the most popular dog names for 2019, and the results may surprise you. Gone are the days of Spot and Fido. Now, people are opting for more whimsical and creative monikers, naming their pups after food, their favorite TV characters, and their favorite celebrities.

Among the list of dog names, Bella and Max have risen to the most popular, followed by Luna and Charlie, Lucy and Cooper, Daisy and Buddy, and Lily and Rocky to round out the top five positions for both female and male dogs.

In addition, Rover discovered that people are increasingly inspired by pop culture, naming their pets after TV characters like Brienne and Tywin from Game of Thrones. In fact, the name Arya is up 150 percent compared to 2018. Celebrity names like Taylor Swift, Khalid, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce are also increasingly popular. However, the name Lizzo may be topping the list next year, since data shows that the name’s popularity is up 100 percent compared to 2018.

As always, food names remain some of the most popular (and cutest) out there. Names like Pepper, Oreo, and Ginger are all trending in 2019.

Surprisingly enough, Rover also found a trend in cannabis-inspired names for pets. Names like Kush (62 percent increase), Herb (66 percent increase), and Indica (93 percent increase) are all up significantly in 2019. The most popular cannabis name, however, is Budder, which is up 600 percent since 2018.

Below are the top 10 names for both female and male dogs, according to Rover. To see dog names ranked by city, visit the Rover website.

Top Female Dog Names

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Lily Zoe Lola Molly Sadie Bailey

Top Male Dog Names