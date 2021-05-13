These Are the 200 Most Popular Cat Names of 2020

Did your cat’s name make the list? 

By Elizabeth Rhodes
May 13, 2021
The year 2020 saw a surge in pet adoptions, leaving shelters empty as people brought new work-from-home companions into their lives. So, what did all these new pet parents name their fuzzy friends? Rover rounded up the most popular cat names of 2020 by looking at their pet database and determining the top monikers chosen last year. Some owners opted for cute cat names inspired by popular movies and TV shows, like Simba and Nala, while others, like Mickey, Tigger, and Garfield, took their cue from classic cartoon characters. 

Further down, you'll find more unique cat names, like Clyde, Hobbes, Freya, and Bonnie. And while these lists are separated by boy and girl cat names, many work for any fuzzy companion. In fact, several names, including Oreo, Tiger, Peanut, Shadow, Smokey, and Kitty, appear on both lists. Below, find the most popular cat names of 2020.

Top 100 Boy Cat Names

  1. Oliver
  2. Leo
  3. Milo
  4. Charlie
  5. Simba
  6. Max
  7. Jack
  8. Loki
  9. Tiger
  10. Jasper
  11. Ollie
  12. Oscar
  13. George
  14. Buddy
  15. Toby
  16. Smokey
  17. Finn
  18. Felix
  19. Simon
  20. Shadow
  21. Louie
  22. Salem
  23. Binx
  24. Dexter
  25. Gus
  26. Oreo
  27. Henry
  28. Winston
  29. Tigger
  30. Kitty
  31. Gizmo
  32. Apollo
  33. Theo
  34. Rocky
  35. Sam
  36. Sammy
  37. Jax
  38. Teddy
  39. Sebastian
  40. Bandit
  41. Boots
  42. Thor
  43. Bear
  44. Zeus
  45. Chester
  46. Prince
  47. Pumpkin
  48. Tucker
  49. Cooper
  50. Blue
  51. Ziggy
  52. Frankie
  53. Frank
  54. Romeo
  55. Cosmo
  56. Archie
  57. Lucky
  58. Benny
  59. Joey
  60. Kevin
  61. Midnight
  62. Merlin
  63. Casper
  64. Tom
  65. Ash
  66. Goose
  67. Murphy
  68. Bob
  69. Boo
  70. Moose
  71. Jackson
  72. Marley
  73. Calvin
  74. Garfield
  75. Bruce
  76. Ozzy
  77. Maverick
  78. Thomas
  79. Tommy
  80. Mac
  81. Bubba
  82. Fred
  83. Sunny
  84. Pepper
  85. Peanut
  86. Louis
  87. Otis
  88. Hunter
  89. Buster
  90. Walter
  91. Mickey
  92. Percy
  93. Harley
  94. Clyde
  95. Mango
  96. Bentley
  97. Jinx
  98. Hobbes
  99. Bean
  100. Bagheera

Top 100 Girl Cat Names

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Lucy
  4. Kitty
  5. Lily
  6. Nala
  7. Chloe
  8. Cleo
  9. Stella
  10. Sophie
  11. Daisy
  12. Lola
  13. Willow
  14. Mia
  15. Gracie
  16. Callie
  17. Olive
  18. Molly
  19. Cali
  20. Kiki
  21. Ellie
  22. Princess
  23. Penny
  24. Pepper
  25. Lilly
  26. Zoey
  27. Rosie
  28. Coco
  29. Phoebe
  30. Piper
  31. Pumpkin
  32. Maggie
  33. Zoe
  34. Millie
  35. Minnie
  36. Lulu
  37. Hazel
  38. Ginger
  39. Shadow
  40. Baby
  41. Penelope
  42. Boo
  43. Ruby
  44. Mittens
  45. Izzy
  46. Belle
  47. Sadie
  48. Angel
  49. Charlie
  50. Athena
  51. Sasha
  52. Fiona
  53. Oreo
  54. Sassy
  55. Missy
  56. Nova
  57. Jasmine
  58. Cookie
  59. Mimi
  60. Winnie
  61. Bailey
  62. Misty
  63. Emma
  64. Poppy
  65. Alice
  66. Ivy
  67. Midnight
  68. Abby
  69. Ella
  70. Annie
  71. Violet
  72. Layla
  73. Bean
  74. Arya
  75. Miss Kitty
  76. Peanut
  77. Pixie
  78. Roxy
  79. Frankie
  80. Zelda
  81. Gigi
  82. Salem
  83. Charlotte
  84. Delilah
  85. Holly
  86. Harley
  87. Mama
  88. Cat
  89. Pearl
  90. Mila
  91. Smokey
  92. Stormy
  93. Bonnie
  94. Freya
  95. Tiger
  96. Patches
  97. Olivia
  98. Jade
  99. Peaches
  100. Honey
