These Hawaiian Shelter Dogs Are Getting a Night at Maui’s Best Resorts — Here's How You Can Win a Stay With Them

The three luxury resorts are teaming up with the Maui Humane Society for its annual Wags to Riches event. Only this year, rather than host a mere event, the hotels are giving away one-night stays for the dogs and their human friends.

shelter dog at a hotel in Hawaii Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Maui Humane Society

"The top dog fundraisers will get the royal treatment at a luxurious Wailea resort: Four Seasons, Fairmont Kea Lani, and Andaz Maui," the Maui Humane Society explains on its website. The additional participants will be competing for a luxury-themed night in the kennels at the shelter. Don't worry, the night at the shelter will be (almost) as exciting as the hotels, according to the Humane Society.

"We love the idea of taking a homeless shelter dog to a world-class resort where they'll be spoiled for the night," Steve MacKinnon, CEO of the Maui Humane Society, said. "Alternatively, those who stay in the shelter with our cats and dogs will also be treated like guests as we roll out the red carpet with a luxury hotel theme."

As for the hotels, they simply cannot wait to host these deserving pups and their human friends.

"We are really excited to be participating in this year's Wags to Riches event," Marc Bromley, general manager of Four Seasons Resort Maui, shared. "Each guest is always welcomed with aloha and provided our legendary 5-star service; that goes for our four-legged guests as well."

The other resorts, which are always pet-friendly, are excited to welcome the doggies, too.

"Fairmont has a rich history of welcoming and cherishing canine guests, and some properties even 'employ' a four-legged Canine Ambassador on-site," Shannah Milstead, director of sales and marketing at Fairmont Kea, added. "At Fairmont Kea Lani we are thrilled to support the heartfelt mission of Maui Humane Society."

To register as a participant in the Wags to Riches slumber party, sign up on the Maui Humane Society's website now. Those interested in fundraising to try to win the stay can use a peer-to-peer software platform that allows them to integrate their efforts with their social media channels. Fundraisers will be able to also view a fundraising leaderboard to see just where they stand.