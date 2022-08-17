This Incredibly Rare Baby Monkey Was Just Born at an Ohio Zoo— See the Adorable Photos

An adorable and rare orange baby is now swinging around Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The Ohio zoo announced the birth of a Francois langur monkey last month with a series of squeal-worthy cute photos. Although the baby is not yet named, it is already a hit among fans for its big eyes and charming grin.

The species is considered endangered by the People Resources and Conservation Foundation, which notes that there are fewer than 1,000 left in the wild. The monkeys tend to inhabit rocky places with trees but are losing their habitats due to deforestation and hunting.

The baby was born on July 16 to a pair of Francois langurs named Glora and Vinh. This is the second offspring of Glora and Vinh, according to the zoo. Guests at the zoo will be able to see the young monkey on the second floor of "The RainForest'' exhibit during regular visiting hours.

When Francois langurs are born, they are a striking bright orange color, and the reason is evolutionary: The coloring lets adults keep an eye on the babies when they are first born, according to the New England Primate Conservatory. As Francois langurs grow their coats will darken and become a glossy black, which will last for the rest of their life. At full grown the monkeys are about two feet tall and can weigh up to 17 pounds.

The zoo describes Francois langurs as "excellent aerialists," and for good reason. The animals need to be skilled in the trees because they spend a good deal of time eating leaves, and fruit of flowers when available, according to the zoo. The monkeys also follow diurnal patterns (awake during the day, asleep during the night) and their natural habitat is in Asia, particularly Southeast China, central Laos, and Vietnam.

Admission to the zoo is $18 for adults and $14 for children aged two to 11. The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

