This Incredibly Rare Baby Monkey Was Just Born at an Ohio Zoo— See the Adorable Photos

Say hello to the zoo's newest Francois langur monkey.

By
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. She specializes in reporting on travel, culture, and the arts. She is currently based in Brooklyn.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022
A baby Francois langur Monkey born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Photo: Kyle Lanzer/Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

An adorable and rare orange baby is now swinging around Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The Ohio zoo announced the birth of a Francois langur monkey last month with a series of squeal-worthy cute photos. Although the baby is not yet named, it is already a hit among fans for its big eyes and charming grin.

The species is considered endangered by the People Resources and Conservation Foundation, which notes that there are fewer than 1,000 left in the wild. The monkeys tend to inhabit rocky places with trees but are losing their habitats due to deforestation and hunting.

The baby was born on July 16 to a pair of Francois langurs named Glora and Vinh. This is the second offspring of Glora and Vinh, according to the zoo. Guests at the zoo will be able to see the young monkey on the second floor of "The RainForest'' exhibit during regular visiting hours.

When Francois langurs are born, they are a striking bright orange color, and the reason is evolutionary: The coloring lets adults keep an eye on the babies when they are first born, according to the New England Primate Conservatory. As Francois langurs grow their coats will darken and become a glossy black, which will last for the rest of their life. At full grown the monkeys are about two feet tall and can weigh up to 17 pounds.

The zoo describes Francois langurs as "excellent aerialists," and for good reason. The animals need to be skilled in the trees because they spend a good deal of time eating leaves, and fruit of flowers when available, according to the zoo. The monkeys also follow diurnal patterns (awake during the day, asleep during the night) and their natural habitat is in Asia, particularly Southeast China, central Laos, and Vietnam.

Admission to the zoo is $18 for adults and $14 for children aged two to 11. The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The baby spotted Fanaloka born at the Nashville Zoo
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Adorable Baby Fanaloka — See Why
Montage Palmetto Bluff's Naturalist with guests on a bridge in nature
12 Hotels Around the World That Offer Forest Bathing, Meditation, and Transformative Nature Activities
A family of chimps on a path in Uganda
Deep in Uganda's Kyambura Gorge, An Endangered Group of Chimpanzees Has Survived Against All Odds
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
View of a group of people on a cruise ship in silhouette as the ship cruises into a harbour at sunrise
This Incredible Two-week Cruise Goes to the World's Most Isolated Islands — and You Can Book It Right Now
Three North American River otter kitts
This New England Zoo Just Welcomed 3 Adorable Baby Otters — and You Have to See the Photos
Scenic view of lake by frozen trees in Yellowstone National Park
A Rare Wolverine Was Just Spotted in Yellowstone National Park — See the Incredible Photo
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Aerial view of a beach in San Pancho
Why Riviera Nayarit Is Mexico's Hottest Winter Destination
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their children, Miles and Luna pose with Minnie Mouse while celebrating Luna’s birthday at Disneyland
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Treat Daughter Luna to a Disneyland Birthday — See the Adorable Photos
Swimmers and sunbathers at the pools of Porto Moniz, in Madeira, Portugal
The Madeira Islands Are Portugal's Best-kept Secret
Scenic view of Arenal Volcano in central Costa Rica at sunrise
Costa Rica Travel Guide
Photos of two birds in California: a snowy egret on a rock, and a great egret in flight over water
California's Rugged Central Coast Is a Bird-watcher's Paradise
The skyscrapers of downtown Houston rise above and behind the restored neo-classical 1910 Harris County Courthouse in downtown Houston, Texas.
Houston Travel Guide