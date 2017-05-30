Tourist takes photo of zebra who can't seem to stop laughing

There’s always that one friend who always looks awkward in group photos.

If you happen to look around your friend group and figure out that someone is actually you, this zebra knows how you feel.

While taking pictures of zebras grazing in a safari park in Kenya, in Africa, Lincoln Harris, a tourist from Pennsylvania, caught one particular zebra who started to “laugh” and make awkward faces as he snapped photos.

A Zebra appears to Photobomb his friends by pulling a silly face Credit: Lincoln G Harris/Caters News

Of course, the zebra was actually baring it’s teeth rather than actually laughing, but photos make the zebra look like the photographer just delivered a hilarious zinger.

The other zebras look pretty unimpressed and straightfaced, however.

“They were all lined up perfectly, when suddenly the one on the far right started laughing. It was so funny, and it worked perfectly for my photographs,” Harris told the Daily Mail.