This Sleepy Baby Sea Otter Livestream Is the Sweetest Thing You’ll See All Week

If there’s anything we can say about 2020, it’s that this year has been heavy. And if you’re like me, maybe you’ve tried to take stock of the little things that bring you joy and keep you grounded: reading books, taking up a new hobby like knitting or cooking, or spending a ridiculous amount of time watching animals in livestreams around the world.

Zoos around the globe have been sharing their cutest critters, and now, we’ve got one more to add to the list: Joey, an adorable baby sea otter that was rescued in June and is now being streamed 24/7 from his nursery.

According to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre (MMRC), Joey was rescued in Kyuquot, British Columbia after his mom passed away and was brought to the facility in Vancouver in early July.

“Joey has been admitted to the rescue centre,” said an update on his page from July 3. “He's tiny, hypothermic, and in urgent need of some food, but otherwise seems to be in rather good shape. Staff are working to stabilize him, and he is receiving around-the-clock care.”

Since then, according to updates from MMRC, little Joey has been growing quickly and recovering well. As of July 31, the sea otter’s teeth are coming in strong, his favorite toy is a plastic orange traffic cone, and he’s been able to swim in a pool for up to 15 minutes.

The little guy also has an affinity for ice, MMRC said: “And if there’s one thing he likes more than all his toys, it’s probably ice. He likes to cuddle with it, suckle on it, crunch it, roll in it — you name it he does it.”