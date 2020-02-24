These Adorable Rescue Dogs Are Looking for Travelers to Take Them on LA's Most Iconic Hike (Video)

Getting into the great outdoors is always 1,000 times better with a dog by your side.

Of course, not all of us are lucky enough to have a canine companion. But if you're into hiking and are planning to be in the Los Angeles area in the near future, you're in luck.

An animal experience on Airbnb lets you take a hike through Runyon Canyon, located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. Not only can you spend a day enjoying the natural beauty of Runyon Canyon Park, but you'll also have a furry, adoptable pup by your side.

The Original Rescue Dog Hike, founded by Ryan Boyd from the non-profit organization Free Animal Doctor, pairs you up with local rescue dogs for an afternoon of fun, exercise, and some much-needed socialization for the dogs.

"By taking them out, walking them, and exposing them to lots of different people and other dogs, we have found that they resocialize quickly," Boyd told Lonely Planet. "We have had a number of abused dogs that could not be handled come around and become very adaptable simply through repeated hikes."

The guided hike is a two-hour journey where you meet your hiking companion, take photos at certain locations (including a great view of the Hollywood sign). All photos taken will be used to help the dogs get adopted (assuming you don't automatically fall in love yourself).

People jogging with dogs in Runyon Canyon Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Plus, Boyd mentioned that Runyon Canyon isn't one of those outdoor areas overrun with tourists. "At first, the guests meet the dogs, and we do some bonding and stuff, and then when we get to the top, they get these amazing views," Boyd told Lonely Planet. "We also feed the dogs snacks at that point, which is fun. Runyon has some challenges and there are no structures and no bathrooms, for example, but this is part of what makes it relatively undiscovered, as opposed to other trails."

According to Lonely Planet, the trail is about 1.5 miles each way, and participants must be able to handle steep inclines. Human hikers must be over 12, and you can even invite your own dogs to join in on the fun. There's also a similar experience in San Diego, if you can't get to L.A. Water is provided on the hike.

The hike is available to book on Airbnb Experiences for $38 per person and hikes are available on most Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.