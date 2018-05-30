Our new series, Reasons to Travel Now, highlights the news, events, and openings that have us scoping out plane tickets each day. Today, we explore how gorilla trekking is taking off in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Seeing a gorilla in its natural habitat is one of the most awe-inspiring animal encounters u2014 and also one of the most expensive. (A trekking permit costs u003ca href="https://www.volcanoesnationalparkrwanda.com/trip-planner/gorilla-permits.html"u003e$1,500 in Rwandau2019s Volcanoes National Parku003c/au003e). Virunga National Park in the DRC offers impressive gorilla-spotting opportunities at a relative bargain. u003ca href="https://visitvirunga.org/product/gorilla-treks/"u003eAdults pay $400 for their permitsu003c/au003e.

UPDATE: As of June 5, 2018, Virunga National Park has been closed to visitors for the remainder of the year due to extreme circumstances in the region.

Rwanda is one of the most exciting ecotourism destinations in all of Africa, attracting travelers with its families of mountain gorillas and beautiful Volcanoes National Park. But with Rwandan permits now pricier than ever — just an hour with gorillas will run you $1,500 — outfitters are doubling down on their offerings in the more affordable Democratic Republic of Congo.

The population of mountain gorillas in the DRC's Virunga National Park has quadrupled in recent decades, the result of increased security and environmental measures. Tour operator Deeper Africa adds the Call of the Congo: Saving Virunga's Gorillas itinerary (eight days from $7,499) to the park beginning in July, with stays on an island in Lake Kivu and visits with a canine anti-poaching unit.