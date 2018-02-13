You Can Go Golfing With a Goat at This Oregon Ranch

There’s a special bond between golfer and caddie — an efficient, amicable pair that work their way across the green together. But for those who prefer the company of animals to people, a golf course in Oregon will let you use a goat instead.

Silvies Valley Ranch in Seneca, Oregon will open a course this summer where golfers can take one of the ranch’s American range goats out as a caddie. Each goat will wear a vest loaded with all the gear golfers will need while on the green.

The seven-hole course, named “McVeigh’s Gauntlet,” is a “fun, care-free course” meant to “help players settle bets and test their accuracy,” according to the ranch.

The head caddy, named Bruce LeGoat, will lead a team of four goats across the green. They will be available at no additional charge, the ranch confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

“We’re truly redefining both goat and golf operations at the ranch,” Dr. Scott Campbell, veterinarian and owner of The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, said in a press release. “Can you think of another course where its caddies were literally born, raised and fully educated on-property? We will get you a caddie who really knows the course and won’t give you any bad advice – and they work for peanuts!”

Each goat will wear a custom pack, loaded with drinks, balls, tees, and a couple of clubs (golfers won’t need more for the par three and four course).