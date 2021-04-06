This Portable Device Is the Perfect Hack For Hiking With Your Dog

One thing every dog owner knows is that while pups love exploring the great outdoors, it’s also an easy formula for messiness and dirty paws. Unlike us, dogs don’t need to bathe every day to stay clean, but their paws are a different story and should be cleaned before they come inside. Apart from the high likelihood of your dog tracking mud into your home if you don’t clean them off, the last thing you want is for your dog to start licking dirt and grime out of discomfort. Thankfully, the Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner removes all those worries.