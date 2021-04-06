This Portable Device Is the Perfect Hack For Hiking With Your Dog

One thing every dog owner knows is that while pups love exploring the great outdoors, it’s also an easy formula for messiness and dirty paws. Unlike us, dogs don’t need to bathe every day to stay clean, but their paws are a different story and should be cleaned before they come inside. Apart from the high likelihood of your dog tracking mud into your home if you don’t clean them off, the last thing you want is for your dog to start licking dirt and grime out of discomfort. Thankfully, the Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner removes all those worries.
The paw cleaner works for all dogs, whether you have a small puppy who likes a casual stroll around the block and some playtime in your backyard, or a more adventurous breed that comes along on activities like hikes or walks on the beach. And since it’s so lightweight and easy to store, it’s a great device to bring with you on your trips and excursions — especially now that travel is starting to open back up.
So, how does it work? The Dexas paw cleaner is structured like a cup, with an open top that’s lined with silicone bristles. Simply add a little bit of water to the cup and dip your dog’s paws into it one at a time. Once your dog’s paw is in the cup, twist and turn the paw cleaner to get the bristles into action and start the cleaning process. The bristles will gently bend around each paw to loosen and get rid of dirt in any grooves or hard-to-reach areas. Then, repeat the process for the following three paws.
Because it’s made from silicone, the device is very easy to clean. The bristles unroll once the lid is removed, so you don’t have to worry about any dirt lingering on the MudBuster itself. It’s a BPA-free device, so it’s extra safe for dogs (and for people as well).
The MudBuster is available in three different sizes, so there’s one available for every breed. If you’re not sure which size to get, the small works for dogs with paws up to two inches wide, the medium is best for paws up to two and a half inches wide, and the large works for paws up to three and a half inches wide.
Given how easy it is to use, clean, and travel with, it’s no surprise that the cleaner has garnered over 19,000 five-star reviews. “Our Great Dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it,” one reviewer wrote. “My wife’s Yorkie likes to follow our golden retriever into the mud,” shared another. “Yorkies’ fur is more like hair and a nightmare to clean, but the Mudbuster was the perfect solution.
If you’re looking forward to bringing your furry friend along on your adventures — or if they’re just naturally on the messier side — this paw cleaner could be the solution for you. Shop the Dexas MudBuster starting at $15 on Amazon today.
