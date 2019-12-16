Hundreds of Dachshunds Showed up for This Christmas Sausage Walk in London's Hyde Park (Video)

Seeing a little sausage dog is good, but a practical parade of sausage dogs is a Christmas miracle.

Lucky Londoners were able to attend the annual Christmas Sausage Dog Walk in Hyde Park on Dec. 15 where hundreds of dachshunds and their humans came to the park to celebrate the season, according to The Daily Mail. Even non-sausage dogs were welcome on the walk because walking is good for all dogs.

Image zoom Hollie Adams - PA Images/Getty Images

Image zoom Hollie Adams - PA Images/Getty Images

The Hyde Park Sausage Walk event was started by dachshund owner Ana Rodriguez and her dog Winston in 2017, according to Metro. Last year, over 500 dogs were in attendance for the special Christmas walk. The Hyde Park Sausage walk has events all year, but the holidays are a particularly popular time for dog owners to come out, the Daily Mail reported.

Dogs and humans were encouraged to dress in their holiday finest. While some opted for cozy Christmas sweaters, others went all-out with customary red hats or reindeer antlers, full-on costumes of snowmen, elves, and Santa Claus, and even some festive props like scarves, tinsel, bells, and cute bandanas.

Image zoom Hollie Adams - PA Images/Getty Images

There was even a dog in a bandana that said, “Merry Christmas, you filthy animal,” for those who are obsessed with "Home Alone." All of the dogs looked impossibly (im-paw-sibly?) adorable in their outfits, and the photos are absolutely worth taking a minute (or 20) to peruse.

Image zoom Hollie Adams - PA Images/Getty Images

The walks are not only for getting dogs some exercise and socialization but also to help other dog owners meet friends and exchange tips about proper dog care. London is clearly a great place for owning a dachshund around Christmastime because the city is also home to many pug, French bulldog, and dachshund cafes and holiday parties.

Image zoom Hollie Adams - PA Images/Getty Images

Image zoom Hollie Adams - PA Images/Getty Images

Overall, the event was a fun way to get outside in the sunshine, even though it’s a little chilly in London right now.

Anyone who owns a dachshund can keep up to date on Hyde Park walks throughout the year by joining the Hyde Park Sausage Walk group on Meetup.