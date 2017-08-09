Watch Two Hikers' Close Encounter With a Mountain Lion

Hikers Brian McKinney and Sam Vonderheide were backpacking the High Sierra trail in Sequoia National Park when they came within a few feet of any nature lover’s greatest frenemy: a mountain lion.

In the video (above) the two men are startled by the big cat and one asks, “What are we supposed to do?”

Vonderheide told KFSN-TV that the incident lasted about 15 minutes and that they did everything they could to distract the animal.

“At that point, we're even more scared. I mean adrenaline is pumping,” he said. “I don't want to mess with a mountain lion. It will definitely win any day of the week.”

The two men were able to walk away from the mountain lion without having it chase them. Wildlife biologist Daniel Gammons told KFSN-TV that the men were right to remain calm and not act “like prey.” It is likely that the mountain lion had just finished hunting and was not interested in the two men.