This Hotel Brand Is Looking for a 'Camera-ready Pup' To Be Its New Ambassador

Think your dog is the absolute best pooch on the block? It's their time to shine with Baymont by Wyndham.

The hotel brand, known for its "hometown hospitality," is on the hunt for its first-ever "Baymont Buddy of the Year."

On April 11, which also happens to be National Pet Day, the hotel brand will open its search to find one "lucky, well-trained, camera-ready pup" to become its newest ambassador, which includes becoming the face of its pet-friendly digital marketing campaign. Don't worry, Baymont didn't leave pet parents behind. It will also be rewarding the winning pup's owners with some "paw-some travel perks," including Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership, a weekend getaway for two, and a paycheck of $2,500.

Happy smiling golden retriever dog in luxurious bright bedroom on king-size bed Image zoom Credit: Prystai/Getty Images

"So many travelers are eager to get back on the road this year, including lots of first-time dog owners," David Unger, brand leader and vice president of operations, Baymont by Wyndham, shared in a statement. "For some, the idea of traveling with a new pet can be a bit daunting – but with Baymont, it doesn't have it be. Our Baymont Buddy of the Year will help us deliver that message and show travelers that, with hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont is ready to welcome the whole family. After all, that's what hometown hospitality is all about."