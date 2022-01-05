The baby bald eagles can be watched on a live cam for anyone who can't make it to Zoo Miami.

Two Adorable Baby Bald Eagles Just Hatched at This Florida Zoo — See the Cuteness

Zoo Miami rang in the new year with two new adorable additions to its bald eagle habitat.

The zoo announced in a press release Sunday that its pair of bald eagles, Ron and Rita, successfully hatched an egg in the early hours of the morning. A second egg hatched later that day, the zoo announced on Twitter.

Rita laid her first egg on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving. She laid a second one on Nov. 27 and surprised the zoo with a third egg on Dec. 1. Bald eagles usually only produce two eggs per year.

"Should all three eggs hatch, the odds are highly against all three chicks surviving," the press release read, explaining that it is likely that the chicks that hatched first will use their strength to attack the youngest chick for food and eliminate competition.

"Whatever happens, we must let nature take its course and will not interfere with any natural process," the zoo said.

This is not Ron and Rita's first hatching. Last year, one of the pair's chicks died when its nest was destroyed and another chick was rescued after it fell 80 feet from the nest during a storm. It was released into the wild in August after surgery to repair its broken wing, the Miami Herald reported.

Two months before laying eggs, Rita and Ron worked to build a new nest on an artificial platform. The platform was added to their habitat after last year's storm to provide a more stable foundation for their nesting. In addition to the platform, the team from the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation installed high-definition cameras near the nest platform.

Anyone can tune in and keep an eye on the newly hatched bald eagles by watching Zoo Miami's live Bald Eagle Cam.

Zoo Miami requires all guests 2 years and older to wear a face-covering indoors, regardless of vaccination status. To keep social distance, the zoo is limiting daily capacity and guests are encouraged to book tickets in advance by visiting the zoo's site. The zoo is home to approximately 3,000 animals.