Helicopters Drop Almost 5,000 Pounds of Food for Wallabies Starving in Australia Amid Wildfires

The New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service airdropped thousands of pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes to hungry wallabies in the outback, who haven’t eaten because of Australia’s bushfires.

According to Australia’s national parks service, the wildfires had burnt the habitats of several important Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby populations.

“The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat,” Environment Minister Matt Kean said in a statement on Sunday. "The wallabies were already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging for the wallabies without assistance."

Helicopters have dropped more than 4,600 pounds of food and water into wallaby habitats across the state of New South Wales over the past week. The food drops will continue “until sufficient natural food resources and water become available again in the landscape,” Kean said.

Cameras have been set up to monitor the wallabies as they eat and ensure that predators do not encroach.

The World Wildlife Fund estimates that at least 1.25 billion animals have died in Australia as a result of this year’s bushfires, including koalas who are unable to escape during fires.

