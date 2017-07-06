The Right and Wrong Ways to Interact With Wild Animals While Traveling

Gorrilla trekking is an activity that allows visitors in parts of Uganda and Rwanda to see these great animals in their natural habitat. The hikes can be grueling and are often spread over multiple days, but with only a few hundred mountain gorillas left in existence, the experience is once in a lifetime.

The gorillas live on protected land, and the treks provide a valuable source of income to local economies, making this activity sustainable both for the animals and the nearby communities.