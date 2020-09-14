You Can Meet an Adorable Rescue Elephant at This Luxury Resort in Thailand — Virtually

The Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Thailand wants to invite a special guest to your next Zoom call.

This is a Zoom call you’ll want to take.

In an effort to bring a little joy to people while also raising necessary funds for rescued elephants, the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Thailand is now offering special Zoom calls for people to meet an elephant and ask questions for the camp’s elephant experts.

The resort’s foundation, Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF), is partnering with The Human Elephant Learning Programs Foundation (H-ELP) to create this new service. H-ELP is an Australian organization dedicated to the welfare of working elephants in Asia.

For $75, one of the elephants at the camp will drop into your Zoom call for 10 minutes. For $145, you’ll also get an additional five minutes: a two-minute introduction to the elephant and a three-minute Q&A with the camp’s animal experts, including their caretakers, a veterinarian, or a biologist. During the Zoom video call, you can virtually participate in unique elephant experiences, get to know the elephants, and learn about how these intelligent creatures think and behave.

All of the funds raised through these Zoom bookings will go directly to H-ELP and GTAEF to care for the elephants. So, you’re not only making an elephant friend, but you’re also contributing to a good cause.

“You can share the excitement of a couple of gentle giants joining your meeting knowing that, in so doing, you are helping those elephants and many like them get through this crisis for a better life,” said Marlee Horobin, Chairperson of H-ELP, in a statement.

This unique service is just one of the ways that the resort is showcasing its elephants and bringing joy to animal lovers everywhere. Back in March, the resort began twice-daily livestreams of the camp’s elephants walking around, taking mud baths, and generally roaming around the grounds. The resort is famous for its elephant camp, and the livestreams have garnered more than five million views since they started.