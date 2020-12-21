A $25 donation will help Puerto Rico protect its population of coquí, a tiny frog endemic to the island.

Puerto Rico Wants You to 'Adopt' an Adorable Little Frog This Holiday Season

Need to grab a gift for someone on your list that already has it all? Discover Puerto Rico may have just the right thing for you.

Discover Puerto Rico is inviting wanderlusters, animal lovers, and last-minute shoppers alike to make a small donation in exchange for a major gift: adopting a coquí for someone they love.

“A symbol of Puerto Rico worldwide, the coquí is a tiny frog endemic to the nature-rich Island, El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest Service, and heartfully named for the sound they make,” Discover Puerto Rico explained of the creature and it's significance to Puerto Rico.

The tourism organization shared more fun facts about the frog to entice donors, including the fact that males attempt to attract females using the songs. And, “although the female coquí doesn't sing, it emits a sound when it feels threatened.”

And, the coquí is “considered the loudest known amphibian; its call has been recorded at peaks of a hundred decibels from three feet away,” so maybe it’s the perfect gift for the loudmouth in your life, too.

For a donation of $25, anyone can adopt a coquí. In exchange, the person will receive a digital keepsake adoption certificate with their name on it as a memory of this special gesture. Even better, 100% of the proceeds from the donations will go to Conservación ConCiencia, an island environmental research and conservation non-profit.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

“In good time, you'll plan a future visit to our forest to enjoy their serenade in person,” Discover Puerto Rico said. “But, in the meantime, you can virtually adopt a coquí and support on-Island sustainability and conservation programs.”

To learn more about the frog, the rain forest, and everything Puerto Rico has to offer visitors in the future, and to adopt your own little coqui, visit the Discover Puerto Rico website now.