There’s no pick-me-up quite like looking at cute animals on your computer—or in real life. After all, animals (like cuddly koalas and wallabies) draw hundreds of thousands of local and international visitors to Queensland’s Australia Zoo every year, while a newborn panda cub helped attract nearly three million visitors to Washington, D.C.’s National Zoo in 2016. Travel + Leisure understands the appeal, from the adorable or the awkward to the very, very, funny. That’s why we keep track of the best animal travel stories across the globe, including a Japanese ice rink embedded with frozen fish (a grim “aquarium on ice”) to the perennially satisfying footage of fainting goats (that’s a thing). Of course, we also report more pressing stories about conservation and climate change, paying attention to the severe outbreak of coral bleaching damaging our planet’s reefs—and informing our readers about the harmful practice of big game hunting.For travelers who just want to know how to bring their favorite pets along on vacation, we provide definitive guides for traveling with your pets.Animal VideosWhether you’re interested in watching a whale breach in dramatic 180-degree footage, or just a 31-pound cat roll around the floor of a New Hampshire Best Western, we’ve got you covered. Animal videos highlight the majestic just as often as they profile the planet’s goofiest creatures: And both leave you feeling a little happier. Videos may present an angle never before captured on film before, or replay a hilarious moment for repeat viewings. Whatever you pleasure, take a break, click through, and check back often for our latest offerings.Animal NewsAnimals shape the way we travel, and travel shapes the way animals live. In New York City’s Central Park, for example, opportunistic raccoons (like any good New Yorkers) have become a veritable tourist attraction, happy to star in keepsake photos in exchange for a meal. Meanwhile, across 600,000 square miles of the Antarctic Ocean, 24 countries are establishing the largest marine reserve in the world. But in less uplifting news, Africa’s elephant habitats have been devastated by the poaching industry, which is also subtracting upwards of $25 million dollars a year in tourism revenue. For the latest stories on the intersection of travel and animals, Travel + Leisure has you covered.

This Animal Rescue Farm Lets You Hug Cows, Cuddle Turkeys, and Give Belly Rubs to Pigs to Destress
Here's a new way to deal with holiday stress.
Thailand Festival Honoring Its Monkeys Returns, Welcoming Back Tourists
The monkeys feasted on thousands of dollars worth of fruit.
Swim With Manatees at This Florida Resort Every Winter
Crystal River, Fla. is the only location in North America where it's legal to swim alongside the West Indian Manatee in the wild.
You Can See Canada's 'Big 5' on This Pacific Coast Safari 
Yes, Canada has safaris too.
This Cow Got Stuck on a Waterslide After Escaping a Nearby Cattle Ranch in Brazil
Apparently, the slide was approved for 450 pounds, but the animal came in at just over 700 pounds.
You Can Heli-ski in This Remote Corner of Greenland — Just Watch Out for Polar Bears
"East Greenland is one of the least explored places on the planet."
You Can Celebrate Thanksgiving by Becoming a 'Turkey Guardian' This Year — Here's How
Those who become a guardian will receive a digital or print certificate with their chosen turkey's photo along with a bio they can display.
Cleveland Zoo Welcomes Its First-ever Baby Gorilla — See the Cuteness
The zoo houses one of the largest collections of primates in North America.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Pets in 2021, According to a New Study
Great White Sharks Have Bad Eyesight, Which Can Cause Them to Attack Humans, Study Finds
Spiders Are so Scary That They Actually Scare Other Spiders, Scientists Find
Florida's Manatees Are Dying at Record Rates — Here's How You Can Help

Video Shows Herd of Bison Galloping Toward Tourists in Yellowstone — Before Changing Direction

"The bison wanted nothing to do with them, they just wanted to cross the bridge…"

The Birth of This Adorable Arabian Leopard Cub Is Giving Conservationists New Hope
It's Fat Bear Week — Meet This Year's Chunky Contestants
Swimming With Spinner Dolphins in Hawaii Has Just Been Banned
This Little California Beach Town Is the Best Place to See the Great Monarch Butterfly Migration — but They Need Your Help
Disney's Animal Kingdom Welcomes Adorable Baby White Rhino
Miami International Airport Will Use COVID-19-sniffing Dogs
Dolphins Alert Rescue Crew to Lost Swimmer Who Had Been Stranded for 12 Hours
A Cow Was Spotted Waiting in the Drive-through Line at a Wisconsin McDonald's
Watch Millions of Animals Cross Kenya With the Great Migration Live on TikTok
Texas Pilot Adopts Feral Cats Rescued From Same Airport 4 Years Apart
Stay At This New York Hotel and You Could Spend the Day Paddleboarding With a Shelter Dog
These Are the Most Popular Dog-friendly Hotels Around the World
A Rare 2-headed Loggerhead Turtle Was Found Alive at North Carolina's Cape Hatteras National Seashore
You Can Hang With Giraffes at This One-of-a-kind Infinity Pool in Kenya
The Oldest Living Panda in Human Care Just Had the Most Adorable Birthday Party
Volunteers Help Save Beached Orca Whale Stranded on Alaska's Rocky Coastline
Chipmunks Test Positive for the Bubonic Plague in Lake Tahoe, Shutting Down Some Area Attractions
Orangutan Goes Viral on Tiktok After Trying on a Pair of Sunglasses — See the Hysterical Video
Panda in French Zoo Gives Birth to Female Twin Cubs
Tourists in Hawaii Given $500 Fine for Touching an Endangered Monk Seal
This Colorado Airbnb Is on a Mini Horse Farm — and Yes, It's As Adorable As It Sounds
This Eco-friendly Cabin in Belize Is the Perfect Place to Spot Birds, Turtles, and Even Some Howler Monkeys
This Bear Became an Unexpected Highlight at an Olympic Softball Game
Meet Majestic Horses and Catch Gorgeous Sunsets at This Arizona Airbnb on a Working Horse Ranch
Giant Pandas Taken Off China's Endangered Species List
