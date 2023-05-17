This Airport Just Ranked 'Angriest' in the U.S. — Here's Why

The ranking was determined by analyzing passengers' Twitter posts.

By Staff Author
Published on May 17, 2023

Travelers flying through several United States airports may want to pack extra patience in their carry-on luggage when heading to these airports.

A recent Forbes ranking found that John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California was the "angriest" when analyzing Twitter posts from travelers flying through major airports around the US. The tweets' sentiment — including sadness, joy, love, anger, fear, and surprise — is what determined the ranking.

Travelers are dropped off at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, CA

Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Despite being home to one of the happiest places on earth, Disneyland, the airport was unfavorably ranked due to noise, staff, TSA complaints, and delays.

In second are third place are Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

While travelers had a negative experience at some airports, it wasn't all bad news.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, travelers who flew through Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma and Kansas City were less likely to share an angry experience on Twitter, according to the report. 

The Indianapolis Airport has previously been named the best airport in North America by the Airports Council International. The airport features a variety  of shopping which keeps travelers entertained such as MAC Cosmetics, FAO Schwarz Toy Store, TUMI, and Vineyard Vines. 

While passengers may be complaining about their experience on the ground at the airport in this Forbes data, passengers are lodging complaints against airlines, and even the TSA.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released an "Air Travel Consumer Report," which revealed that Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and Jetblue Airways had the top three amounts of consumer complaints. The TSA received over 14,000 complaints in the report. 

Whichever airport a traveler flies through this summer, it is expected to be extremely busy. AAA recently shared with Travel + Leisure that Memorial Day Weekend will be the busiest since 2000.

