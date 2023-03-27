This Frequent-flier Hack Provides ‘First Class Comfort in the Main Cabin’ — and It’s Only $13 at Amazon

It’s durable, packable, and eliminates swelling and discomfort.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on March 27, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Footrest Sling Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Traveling comfortably is no small feat, and the longer the journey the more difficult it becomes to get settled — especially when it comes to air travel. Of course, a neck pillow and a pair of noise canceling headphones will do some of the leg work, but swelling and poor circulation are some of the most common concerns when boarding an extended flight. 

Compression socks are one way to help get your blood flowing, but what if we told you there was another way to do that and optimize the precious little space you have on your flight to keep you comfortable and settled? If you’re looking for a way to transform your flying experience, frequent travelers swear by the Angemay Airplane Footrest. The best news is that it’s currently on sale at Amazon for just $13. 

Footrest Sling

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

This unique foot hammock is large enough to elevate both of your legs during your flight, hooking onto the tray table in front of you to cradle your feet at a more natural angle. The sturdy, adjustable nylon straps sit at a maximum of 25.6 inches and are reinforced with an additional lock so you won’t have to worry about the material snapping mid-flight. Plus, the rig is lightweight enough that it hardly takes up space in your carry-on.

The suede and soft foam footrest works to allow your legs extra room to extend under the seat in front of you, promoting healthy blood flow and reducing the stiffness, swelling, and general discomfort that can come from even an hour-long flight. Not to mention it also works for bus rides, train travel, and even use under your desk at the office — really anywhere that you’re stuck sitting for hours on end.

Footrest Sling

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

From shorter travel stints to lengthy flights, shoppers swear this hanging footrest has transformed their experience in the air. In fact, one customer revealed that they purchased the hammock for “10 hours of flying,” and asserted that they “will never fly without it” moving forward. They explained that not only did the contraption keep them “from getting uncomfortable and fidgety,” but it also “rolled up into my purse” and “took up no space.” They even added that “over four flights” when “every tray table was different,” the hammock “worked fine on [them] all.

Another shopper was also awed by how effective it was, calling the footrest a “lifesaver,” and raving that it “helped so much with my restless legs” and “sleeping in the window seat” during a 15 hours flight. One customer even quipped that it “provided first class comfort in the main cabin,” calling it a “game changer” and sharing that they will “never forget my foot hammock during long haul flights” in the future.

Footrest Sling

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

Swelling and discomfort during air travel are about to become a thing of the past, because right now the Angemay Airplane Footrest is on sale 35 percent off, bringing the price down to an impressive $13. Creating a luxury flight experience whether you’re sitting in the back row of the plane or in first class, this lightweight, packable foot hammock is the one piece of travel gear you won’t want to leave your house without. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $13. 

