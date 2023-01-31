This Ultra-soft Faux-fur Coat Is Like Being ‘Wrapped in Your Favorite Blanket’ for Under $100

Whether you like it or not, winter weather means a quality coat is one of the most important items on your cold-weather packing list, no matter where you’re headed. And while of course style is a consideration, your jacket must also keep you warm and cozy, protecting against the frigid winds and cooler temperatures of your travel destination of choice. The good news is that you don’t need to break the bank in order to secure a coat that checks off all the boxes.

Right now, the best-selling Angashion Faux Fur Jacket is on sale at Amazon with prices as low as $50, making it the perfect addition to your travel wardrobe throughout the winter and even into early spring. Who says you have to sacrifice warmth for style?

Made with a polyester/spandex blend, this fuzzy teddy coat is soft against the skin and effortlessly pairs with your favorite outfits to show off your unique sense of style while on vacation. A loose, casual fit is flattering on all frames, and the jacket is cut to fall around the knee, covering lots of surface area from harsh winter winds.

This coat comes in two styles — with or without buttons, offering the option to level up your warmth — as well as 27 stunning color options that allow you to truly customize your winter wardrobe and accentuate your personal taste. Sizes range from small to 3XL, making this lightweight yet cozy jacket an absolute essential for both travel and everyday outings.

Packing a coat on vacation can oftentimes be a hassle, especially when you’re aiming to optimize the precious space you have in your luggage. However, shoppers swear this coat is the one for the job. One customer called it “great for traveling” because it’s “light as a feather,” while another raved that it functions as both a jacket as well as “a robe in my room” noting that it “feels as comfortable as a robe but doesn’t look like one.”

This coat has also secured a spot in many shoppers’ wardrobes as a new staple. In fact, one customer wrote that they “wore it in Chicago in 10-degree-Fahrenheit weather” and “never got a chill.” They even add that they love the coat so much that they plan to “purchase it in more colors.” Another shopper likened this jacket to being “wrapped in your favorite blanket,” awarding it the title of the “best thing I have bought in a while.”

It’s not often you find a coat that checks the boxes of being warm, stylish, and easy to pack, but the Angashion Faux Fur Jacket fits the bill and is affordable even for tight budgets. On sale at Amazon with prices as low as $50, this best-selling winter coat is the seasonal staple you’ve been looking for to enhance your travel outfits while keeping you warm despite the frigid temps.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $50.

