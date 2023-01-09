Amtrak’s New York BOGO Sale Has Deals Throughout the Empire State — What to Know

Amtrak is helping New Yorkers across the state beat the winter blues and experience a getaway with a New York BOGO sale.

The sale, which must be purchased by Feb. 27, is valid on midweek travel in coach through Feb. 28 and is available across New York for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays by using the promo code “V309” when booking, according to Amtrak.

“Amtrak is pleased to offer the New York Midweek Winter BOGO sale so that customers and their companions can share a winter getaway,” Amtrak assistant vice president of national advertising and brand management Darlene Abubakar said in a statement. “Together they can enjoy all that New York has to offer, such as taking in a Broadway show, exploring the scenic Hudson Valley, or catching a game in Buffalo.”

Travelers can take their favorite companions with them for free when they travel from New York City to Hudson, from Albany to Syracuse, from Niagara Falls to Poughkeepsie, and more.

The sale is valid on several of Amtrak’s lines that run through New York, including the Empire Service, the Adirondack, the Maple Leaf, and the Ethan Allan, which debuted in July 2022.

The sale comes just weeks after Amtrak revealed its brand-new trains complete with new amenities for travelers, better seats, and large panoramic windows. The new trains will start to roll out in 2026 on routes across the country and will include features like dedicated individual outlets, USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, a redesigned cafe car, and more spacious seating with moveable headrests and seat back tablet-holders.

Amtrak also plans to introduce new Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor, which are expected to debut in 2023.

Currently, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Feb. 28, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply, and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase will only be eligible to receive 75 percent of the original price of the ticket in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.