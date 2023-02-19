This Train Travels Through 9 States — From Washington, D.C. to a Tiny Town Near the Canadian Border

Because there's nothing more picturesque than a train ride through Vermont.

By
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick

Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who’s lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She now splits her time between Colorado and Paris, ensuring she doesn't have to live without skiing or L'As du Fallafel.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 19, 2023
The Amtrak Vermonter on a winding track surrounded by fall foliage
Photo:

Courtesy of Amtrak

Looking out the window of a train as the landscape changes from dense inner city to colorful countryside is surprisingly calming — not to mention scenic. And those who want to see it all — from dense forests and rolling hills to towering skyscrapers and stunning city sights — only need to book a ticket on Amtrak’s Vermonter, which runs from downtown Washington, D.C. to St. Albans, Vermont near the U.S.-Canada border.


Along the way, the train cuts through major hubs like Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City before making a beeline for the rural corners of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. In total, the Vermonter passes through nine states and the District of Columbia making it one of the most relaxing ways to see the wooded northeast landscape and check out some of the biggest cities in the country.

During the week, the full Vermonter route takes just under 13 hours, so travelers board just after 8 a.m. in Washington, D.C. and arrive in St. Albans before 9 p.m. On the weekend, the arrival time is the same, but the train leaves Washington, D.C. a half an hour earlier — at 7:30 a.m. 

Here’s what you need to know to best experience this special nature- and city-studded route through the northeast.

Highlights on Amtrak’s Vermonter Route

The train departs from Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, which is just north of the U.S. Capitol building. If you have time, you can check out the Washington Monument and walk through the National Mall on your way to the train station. 

Once the train leaves the station, it chugs toward Baltimore, making a couple stops before it traverses along the Man O War Shoal, the last large relic oyster reef in the Upper Chesapeake Bay. After dipping into Philadelphia and Trenton, New Jersey, the Vermonter hits the Big Apple with a stop at Penn Station.

After the stop in New York City, the Vermonter traverses the northern bank of the Long Island Sound before shooting north through central Connecticut and Massachusetts. 

From there, the train follows the Vermont-New Hampshire border, dipping into both states as it makes its journey north toward Canada. In Vermont, the train stops at some of the state’s most beautiful communities, including Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Waterbury, and Essex, which sits just east of Burlington. It also stops in Montpelier, the capital city of Vermont and home to the beautiful Camel's Hump State Park (which is also a great place to pick up some maple syrup).

The train finally rests in St. Albans, which sits near the shore of Lake Champlain a mere 25-minute drive to the Canadian border.

Seating on Amtrak’s Vermonter Route

The entire Vermonter route typically takes around 13 hours, though it runs slightly longer on weekends. And since travelers board around 8 a.m. and hop off around 9 p.m. there’s no need for overnight seating or cabins. 


On the Vermonter there are two straightforward seating options: coach and business class. The seats in coach recline and offer plenty of legroom, at-seat trays, reading lights, and electrical outlets. There is no middle seat. The Vermonter’s business class has all the perks of coach plus extra legroom, a wider seat, and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.

Dining on Amtrak’s Vermonter Route

When it comes to food, all travelers can head to the dining car for a menu that includes breakfast sandwiches and bagels for breakfast and grilled flatbread paninis and hearty salads for lunch and dinner. Cocktails, beer, and wine are also available.

Perks on Amtrak’s Vermonter Route

To keep travelers comfortable, the Vermonter offers perks like Wi-Fi aboard the train. Passengers can also bring their cat or dog along for the journey (must be 20 pounds or less). And since the Vermonter travels to parts of the northeast that simply beg to be explored, travelers can bring their bikes on board.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A bike resting on a bench on the Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail in Nebraska
The Great American Rail-Trail Will Run 3,700 Miles — From Washington, D.C. to the Pacific Ocean
Pre-packaged sandwiches displayed in a commercial refrigerator
FDA Recall Forces Amtrak to Pull Sandwiches, Salads, Yogurt, and More
An Amtrak train on the Southwest Chief Route traveling past a farm in Santa Fe
This Epic 8-state Train Journey Covers the Best of the American West — Including the Grand Canyon, Pacific Ocean, and Petrified Forests
Mount Washington Cog Railway during autumn
12 Scenic U.S. Train Rides for Fall Foliage Views
Amtrak Empire Builder in the winter
This Underrated Train Is the Most Picturesque Way to See the Mississippi River, Glacier National Park, and the Pacific Northwest
The Capitol Limited is traveling through Pennsylvania
The 9 Best Train Rides to Take From New York City
Newport Bridge, Rhode Island
6 Best East Coast Road Trips for Fascinating History, Beautiful Beaches, and Delicious Seafood
Durango & Silverton narrow gauge railroad
The Most Beautiful Winter Train Rides in North America
Bike on the George S. Mickelson Trail, South Dakota
The 15 Best Rail Trails in the U.S.
Texas State Railroad
7 Best Train Rides in Texas — Vintage Cars and Scenic Views Included
Amtrak Capitol Limited train
5 Amtrak Rides With Spectacular Fall Foliage Views
Golden Pass Express rail through Switzerland during summer
This Is the First Train in the World That Will Change Height and Jump Tracks — and It Connects 3 Idyllic Swiss Towns
Seascape with Brant Point Light, Nantucket, Massachusetts
20 Best Weekend Getaways in New England
Cog railway train climbing Mt Washington
The Best Fall Foliage Train Trips to Take This Year
Aerial view of Sun Valley, Idaho
20 Most Beautiful Winter Towns in the U.S.
Aerial view of Grand Canyon Railway, in Arizona
8 Scenic Train Rides in Arizona That Will Take You to the Grand Canyon, Through a Former Movie Studio, and More