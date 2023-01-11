Amtrak's Rail Pass Is $200 Off Right Now — but You'll Have to Book Soon

The pass regularly costs $499.

By
Alison Fox
Published on January 11, 2023
An Amtrak train on the California Zephyr Line
Amtrak is making it easier to see the country by train thanks to a $200 discount on its USA Rail Pass.

The pass, which is currently on sale for just $299, allows travelers to book 10 rides over the course of 30 days for one flat rate, Amtrak shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid for passes purchased by Jan. 20 and can be activated up to 120 days after purchase.

“Travelers can jump start the new year by planning a cross country train adventure, hopping from  town-to-town, or simply spending a few extended weekends away from home,” Amtrak wrote in a statement shared with T+L. “Whether looking to discover hidden gems or visiting friends in the next city over, the USA Rail Pass makes it easy for customers to plan and use this year’s vacation days on more getaways.”

The pass, which regularly costs $499, allows travelers to book a coach ticket to many of Amtrak’s more than 500 destinations across the United States, from stunning national parks to city escapes, epic ski trips, and more. And as a bonus: there are no blackout dates.

Upgrades to business class or private rooms are not allowed with the sale, and the pass cannot be used on the Auto Train, the Acela trains, thruway bus connections, or on the Canadian portion of trains operated jointly by Amtrak and VIA Rail Canada.

Travelers who purchase the pass must then use it to confirm each trip on Amtrak’s website, on its app, or with an agent before traveling, and must have a ticket and a reservation for each segment. 

However, those who don’t get the pass can still save money on rail journeys by booking weeks in advance and checking for route discounts on Amtrak’s website, including discounts for students, veterans, and more. 

Currently, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Feb. 28. However, some cancellation fees still apply, and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase will only be eligible to receive 75 percent of the original price of the ticket in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

