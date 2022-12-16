Amtrak's New Trains Will Have Better Seats, Panoramic Windows, and USB Ports — See Inside

Amtrak is upgrading its trains and introducing new amenities for travelers.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022
Interior of new Amtrak cars
Photo:

Courtesy of Amtrak

Amtrak is upgrading its trains, introducing new amenities for travelers, better seats, and large panoramic windows to take in the views. 

The upgraded features will be part of the rail company’s brand-new Amtrak Airo trains, which will start to roll out in 2026 on routes across the country, Amtrak shared with Travel + Leisure. The trains will feature a series of amenities to make the journey more comfortable for passengers, including dedicated individual outlets, USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, a redesigned cafe car, and more spacious seating (including moveable headrests and seat back tablet-holders).

Interior of new amtrak cars

Courtesy of Amtrak

“As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement provided to T+L. “Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities.”

The new Airo trains will also be faster by operating at speeds up to 125 mph, and feature touchless restroom controls and enhanced lighting, according to the company.

In business class, customers on these new trains will have the choice of a double or single seat.

The new trains will be rolled out on several popular routes, including the Amtrak Northeast Regional, the Empire Service, the Maple Leaf, the Vermonter, the Ethan Allen Express (which debuted in July 2022), and more.

Exterior of new Amtrak car

Courtesy of Amtrak

The plans for the new trains come as Amtrak also works to introduce new Acela trains on the  Northeast Corridor. These trains, which are expected to debut in 2023, will feature things like contactless storage for luggage, winged headrests, and an advanced seat reservation system for the cafe car.

Overall, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Feb. 28, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase, for example, are only eligible to receive 75% of the amount in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

