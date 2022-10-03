Amtrak Suspends Part of Popular Pacific Surfliner Route — What to Know

Amtrak has temporarily suspended service along part of its Pacific Surfliner route between San Diego and Irvine in California due to the need for track repairs.

The route suspension, which started Sept. 30, will remain in effect “until further notice,” according to Amtrak. The repairs are necessary after the tracks were damaged in recent storms, according to a company tweet.

Amtrak said it would replace some trains with bus service starting this week and said the company was “working with our partners to set up train service between Oceanside and San Diego.”

The suspension of the popular route, which usually stretches 351 miles from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and travels along gorgeous beaches and stunning cliffs, was being done “out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our passengers and crews. Regular service will resume once the repairs are completed.”

Amtrak added: “We understand that closures will result in disruptions and sincerely apologize for any inconveniences it causes our riders. We’ll continue to look for ways to minimize the impact of these closures as this critical work continues.”

The suspended route stretches about 85 miles from San Diego to Irvine, which sits just south of Los Angeles.

The damage to the tracks can be blamed on coastal erosion, CBS Los Angeles reported, following storms that caused high tides and parts of the coast to fall into the ocean.

North of Irvine, travelers will be able to ride along the Pacific Ocean and experience panoramic views of the California coastline as well as stop in several adorable laid-back beach towns. That’s all in addition to the fact that train travel happens to be a great way to save money and practice slow travel.

To that end, Amtrak is also offering 25% off the lowest available train fares with a flash sale, which is available to book through Oct. 4. Customers must then travel by Dec. 15.