Amtrak Cancels Select Long Distance Trains Ahead of Potential Strike — See Which Routes Are Affected

"While the contract dispute does not involve Amtrak and its employees, any work stoppage would disrupt the service Amtrak provides over freight railroad track," the company shared.

Published on September 13, 2022
Amtrak is canceling several long distance trains across the country ahead of a potential rail strike that would disrupt service. 

The rail company will cancel service on the Southwest Chief route, the Empire Builder route, the California Zephyr route, and on certain parts of the Texas Eagle route, Reuters reported. Only a “small number of Northeast Regional” trains would be impacted, and most trains between Boston and Washington would be unaffected. 

"While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week," Amtrak told Reuters in a statement.

A representative for Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure

The potential freight rail strike, which does not directly involve Amtrak, could kick off Friday after a 30-day moratorium ends. It involves members of the two largest U.S. freight rail unions, according to NBC News.

The affected Amtrak trains are mostly centered around routes stretching from Chicago to the West Coast, including those that stop in popular cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco

"While the contract dispute does not involve Amtrak and its employees, any work stoppage would disrupt the service Amtrak provides over freight railroad track,” the company tweeted.

Passengers on canceled trains are entitled to either a full refund or the option to reschedule their trip, according to Amtrak. In general, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees through Oct. 31 for all reservations made by that date, regardless of when the trip is scheduled for. However, some cancellation fees still apply and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase, for example, are only eligible to receive 75% of the amount in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

