This Special Amtrak Route Takes Skiers From Denver to the Slopes — With Rocky Mountain Views Along the Way

Amtrak is bringing back its Winter Park Express train in January for the 2023 season, making it easier to access the mountain.

The route, known as the “ski train,” connects Denver with Colorado’s Winter Park Ski Resort, about 66 miles away. The train leaves from Denver’s Union Station bright and early at 7 a.m. and arrives at the resort by 9 a.m., according to Amtrak.

The train will take off on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting the weekend of Jan. 13 to Jan. 15 and run through the weekend of March 24 to March 26.

One-way fares for the ride start at just $34 for adults, or $17 for kids 2 to 12 years old, according to Amtrak. Riders can buy tickets online.

Each train features a bi-level Sightseer Lounge where travelers can take in views of the gorgeous Rocky Mountains as well as a café offering snacks and drinks for sale.

“While onboard, you’ll enjoy a trip featuring wide, reclining seats with a big picture window, ample legroom and no middle seat,” Amtrak wrote in a statement. “The lounge is the social hub for the train, offering oversize windows and seating on both levels.”

Travelers on the train can also bring their skis or snowboards, along with a carry-on bag, for no extra charge, and can store them in the dedicated baggage storage area for gear. Train tickets do not include lift passes for the mountain.

Amtrak also ran the train last year from January until April.

Winter Park, which is on the Ikon Pass, sits at a base elevation of 9,000 feet and features more than 3,000 total skiable acres, including 166 designated trails and more than 1,200 acres of off-piste terrain, according to the mountain.

This year, the mountain resort had its earliest opening ever on Oct. 31.

Beyond Winter Park, Colorado has a seemingly endless number of amazing ski resorts from Aspen to Steamboat Springs, Breckenridge, Telluride, and more.