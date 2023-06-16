Kids Ride Free With Amtrak's Latest Sale — When to Book

Amtrak is making family vacations easier for summer with a flash sale that allows kids to ride free.

The sale, which must be booked by June 20, allows kids who are 2 to 12 years old to ride for free when traveling with at least one adult, the rail company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid for travel in coach and in Acela Business Class on Mondays through Thursdays between June 30 and Sept. 30.

“Whether visiting family or friends, attending a summer concert, catching a baseball game, touring a national park, or playing on the beach — Amtrak can take you there,” the company wrote in a statement shared with T+L. “This journey promises relaxation with comfortable spacious seats and ample leg room, no middle seat and the luxury of arriving minutes, not hours, before boarding.”

To book, travelers can use the promo code “C618” on the Amtrak website or in the app.

The sale is not available on the Pacific Surfliner route, on Pacific Surfliner Temporary Chartered Vehicles, or on the 7000-8999 Thruway Buses.

Amtrak continues to improve its trains and service across the country. This month, for example, the company will increase its speed along the Chicago to St. Louis corridor to 110 mph. And earlier this year, the company introduced “Night Owl Fares” starting as low as $5 on select Amtrak Northeast Corridor routes.

Amtrak has also made plans to upgrade its overnight and long-distance trains and is working on new Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor, which will feature amenities like contactless storage for luggage and winged headrests.

Currently, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply, and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase will only be eligible to receive 75 percent of the original price of the ticket in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.