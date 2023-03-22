Amtrak Restarting Service Between NYC and Montreal Next Month

The route will resume on April 3 for the first time since 2020.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023
An Amtrak train with New York City and the Bronx behind it
Photo:

Courtesy of Amtrak

Amtrak will restart train service between New York City and Montreal on the Adirondack line next month for the first time since 2020.

The route, which will resume on April 3, will depart the Moynihan Train Hall in New York’s Penn Station at 8:41 a.m. and arrive in Montreal at 8:16 p.m., according to Amtrak. The first southbound train will then depart Montreal at 11:10 a.m. the next day and arrive in New York at 10:15 p.m.

Along the way, the train will stop in cities like Albany, Poughkeepsie, and Saratoga Springs.

“Whether you’re experiencing the greatness of New York City, the culture of Montreal or the beauty of the Hudson Valley and Lake Champlain region, the return of the Adirondack provides customers with a reliable, relaxing and sustainable way to travel,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement, adding the company is “proud to restore service to one of the most popular trains in the Northeast.”

Tickets for the new route are currently on sale through Amtrak and through VIA Rail Canada for travelers departing from Canada. 

The restarting of the Adirondack route comes months after Amtrak returned to Canada for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with the resumption of the Maple Leaf train to Toronto. That route, similarly run in conjunction with VIA Rail Canada, also marked the first time Amtrak had resumed international service since 2020.

In addition to these Canadian routes, there are several scenic train rides travelers can take from New York City, including to explore the historic sites of Boston or to head east to the beaches of Montauk.

But those who choose the Adirondack route will be treated to some of the best wintry views in the country with plenty of snow and mountains along the way.

Currently, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply, and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase will only be eligible to receive 75 percent of the original price of the ticket in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Amtrak Maple Leaf Train in Canada
Amtrak Returns to Canada for the First Time in 2 Years
Aerial view of Upper West Side and Riverside Park, with Amtrak train below, from George Washington Bridge, New York, NY, U.S.A.
Amtrak Introduces $5 Fares for Select Routes
An Amtrak train on the California Zephyr Line
Amtrak Auto Train Tickets Are on Sale for As Low As $29 — When to Book
Cacti seen during sunset at Saguaro National Park in Arizona
This Overnight Train Sees 5 States and 3 National Parks From New Orleans to the Pacific Ocean — and Has an Observation Car With Floor-to-ceiling Windows
A commuter boards an Amtrak train in New York Penn Station in Newark, New Jersey
Amtrak’s New York BOGO Sale Has Deals Throughout the Empire State — What to Know
The Empire Builder Amtrak train going past wildflowers
These 4 Train Rides Will Take You to Some of the Best Wildflower Blooms in the U.S.
An Amtrak train on the California Zephyr Line
Amtrak's Rail Pass Is $200 Off Right Now — but You'll Have to Book Soon
River Runner at Kirkwood MO in autumn
Amtrak Is Making It Easier to Travel for Thanksgiving — Here’s How
Amtrak Auto Train transporting passengers and their cars, operates daily between Sanford Florida and Washington DC .
Amtrak’s Latest Sale Has Auto Train Tickets Starting at Just $29
The Amtrak Vermonter on a winding track surrounded by fall foliage
This Train Travels Through 9 States — From Washington, D.C. to a Tiny Town Near the Canadian Border
Interior of new Amtrak cars
Amtrak's New Trains Will Have Better Seats, Panoramic Windows, and USB Ports — See Inside
The Capitol Limited is traveling through Pennsylvania
The 9 Best Train Rides to Take From New York City
Delta Air Lines wide-body Boeing 767-400 airplane with tail number N836MH landing at London Heathrow Airport in the UK.
Delta Will Restart Service to Cuba Next Year — What to Know
Durango & Silverton narrow gauge railroad
The Most Beautiful Winter Train Rides in North America
Amtrak Empire Builder in the winter
This Underrated Train Is the Most Picturesque Way to See the Mississippi River, Glacier National Park, and the Pacific Northwest
A view of the platform at the new Long Island Rail Road terminal at Grand Central Madison station
It Just Got Easier to Get to New York City from JFK Airport