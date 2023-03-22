Amtrak Restarting Service Between NYC and Montreal Next Month

Amtrak will restart train service between New York City and Montreal on the Adirondack line next month for the first time since 2020.

The route, which will resume on April 3, will depart the Moynihan Train Hall in New York’s Penn Station at 8:41 a.m. and arrive in Montreal at 8:16 p.m., according to Amtrak. The first southbound train will then depart Montreal at 11:10 a.m. the next day and arrive in New York at 10:15 p.m.

Along the way, the train will stop in cities like Albany, Poughkeepsie, and Saratoga Springs.

“Whether you’re experiencing the greatness of New York City, the culture of Montreal or the beauty of the Hudson Valley and Lake Champlain region, the return of the Adirondack provides customers with a reliable, relaxing and sustainable way to travel,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement, adding the company is “proud to restore service to one of the most popular trains in the Northeast.”

Tickets for the new route are currently on sale through Amtrak and through VIA Rail Canada for travelers departing from Canada.

The restarting of the Adirondack route comes months after Amtrak returned to Canada for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with the resumption of the Maple Leaf train to Toronto. That route, similarly run in conjunction with VIA Rail Canada, also marked the first time Amtrak had resumed international service since 2020.

In addition to these Canadian routes, there are several scenic train rides travelers can take from New York City, including to explore the historic sites of Boston or to head east to the beaches of Montauk.

But those who choose the Adirondack route will be treated to some of the best wintry views in the country with plenty of snow and mountains along the way.

Currently, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply, and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase will only be eligible to receive 75 percent of the original price of the ticket in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.